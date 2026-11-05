Bad news for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma fans in Delhi, India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI shifted to Visakhapatnam

Bad news for Virat Kohli-Rohit fans in Delhi. IND vs SL 1st ODI shifted from Delhi to Visakhapatnam. Check reason.

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Bad news for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma fans in Delhi, India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI shifted to Visakhapatnam (Photo: AFP)

Bad news for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma fans in Delhi. The fans who were waiting for months to see their favourite stars live at the Arun Jaitley Stadium will now be left disappointed. The first ODI match between India and Sri Lanka, which was to be played in Delhi, has been shifted to Visakhapatnam.

Yes, you read that right. No match in Delhi now.

The match will still take place on the same date, 13 December 2026. Same date, different venue. It will now be played in Visakhapatnam instead of Delhi at ACA-VDCA cricket stadium.

Why Was The Match Shifted From Delhi?

So, why did this happen? Let us understand in simple words.

The venue change has been made following a request from the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA).

The DDCA itself asked the BCCI to shift the match. And there are two big reasons behind it.

The first reason is Delhi’s weather in December. Everyone living in Delhi knows this. In December, the fog gets very thick. Sometimes you cannot see even 10 meters ahead in the morning. And on top of that, the air quality becomes very bad. In such conditions, playing a full 100-over match becomes very tough. The match could have stopped again and again, and players could have faced problems too.

The second reason is renovation work. The Arun Jaitley Stadium needs repair work. The DDCA wants to start that work soon. And when renovation is going on, you cannot host a big international match there. It is as simple as that.

The BCCI looked at both reasons and said okay, let us shift it.

Delhi Fans Will Miss Kohli-Rohit Live Action

Now let us talk about the real loss. The loss of Delhi fans.

Delhi is Virat Kohli’s home. His cricket journey started from here. Whenever Kohli plays in Delhi, the whole stadium shouts just one name – Kohli, Kohli, Kohli. Fans were very excited to see him play an ODI in Delhi after a long time. Many had already told their friends, family, and office – “Take leave on 13 December, we have to go to watch the match.”

Same story for Rohit Sharma. Delhi fans love Rohit’s batting. His pull shot, his sixes. Watching on TV is one thing, watching live from the stadium is a completely different feeling.

Good News For Visakhapatnam Fans

Where on one side Delhi fans are sad, on the other side Visakhapatnam fans have hit the jackpot.

They will now get a chance to watch Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma live in their own city. Can you imagine the craze there now?

And to be fair, Visakhapatnam is a great venue. In December, the weather there is very good. No fog, no pollution. The stadium is also very beautiful, near the sea. The crowd is full of passion. The pitch is generally good for batting so fans can expect a high scoring match.

For Team India, the venue change will not make much difference. The team will play anywhere, fans will support them. But for Delhi fans, this is definitely a big disappointment. It was a chance to see their heroes in their own city. Now that chance is gone.