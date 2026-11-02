Bad news for Virat Kohli fans in New Delhi, Sri Lanka ODI set to be taken away from Arun Jaitley Stadium

Former India captain Virat Kohli last played in an ODI match in New Delhi back in ODI World Cup 2023 against Afghanistan.

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New Delhi cricket fans may miss out on watching Virat Kohli in action in ODI cricket vs Sri Lanka. (Photo: IANS)

India vs Sri Lanka 2026 ODI: The cricket fans in New Delhi were eagerly waiting for possibly one last glimpse of former India captain Virat Kohli appearing in international cricket on his home turf at Arun Jaitley Stadium. The first ODI in the three-match series between India and Sri Lanka was scheduled to take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on December 13 next month.

However, it is looking increasingly unlikely that India vs Sri Lanka first ODI will go ahead at Arun Jaitley Stadium. According to a report in The Hindu newspaper, the venue of the first game is set to changed with the outfield being currently relayed at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The process of renovation at the venue is also set to slow down with the Delhi government’s winter restrictions to keep pollution under check coming into force on November 1.

According to various media reports, Arun Jaitley Stadium is shifting to a ‘sand-based’ outfield and hope to get the work completed ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 season. The other two ODI matches are set to take place in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad on December 16 and 19.

Virat Kohli meets with Daryl Mitchell https://t.co/pFVNHxi9TI — बाबा महाकाल (कट्टर हिंदू) (@BabaMahakal01) October 31, 2026

Virat Kohli has played in 7 ODI matches in New Delhi

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter, who is getting ready to take on New Zealand in a five-match ODI series from November 4, has turned out in 8 ODI matches in his career in New Delhi. In these games he has scored 277 runs with a best of 112 not out against England in 2011 at an average of 55.4 and strike-rate of 91.11.

His last ODI at this venue was against Afghanistan in the ODI World Cup 2023 when he had scored 55 not out on October 11. “It will take around four months for the work to be completed. Mullanpur, Lucknow and nearly 75% of the venues in the country have sand-based outfields. It makes a massive difference to the drainage system and will help get the ground ready after rain without much delay,” a Delhi cricket source was quoted as saying by The Hindu.

The Delhi and District Cricket Association was planning to renovate the stadium’s outfield for some time now. “When the work gets completed, there will be no need to cover the entire ground in case of rain. Puddles would not form on the outfield,” the source said.

The renovation at the venue has forced Delhi to shift their Ranji Trophy home games to the Airforce Complex Ground in Palam, where they were facing Services on Monday.

However, last month, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia had dismissed reports suggesting that the game could be moved to Ahmedabad because of ongoing renovation work at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.