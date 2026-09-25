Bad news for West Indies ahead of the ODI series against India, Shai Hope’s team facing THIS major issue

Big jolt for West Indies cricket ahead of the ODI series against India as they find themselves in big trouble. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Big jolt for West Indies ahead of ODI series against India

Team India and West Indies are ready to face each other for the three-match ODI series. The series is starting from September 27 to October 3. All the matches will be played at three different venues in India.

The first ODI will be played at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on September 27. The second match will take place in Guwahati on September 30 while the third and final ODI will be played in New Chandigarh on October 3.

Ahead of this ODI series, West Indies found themselves in deep trouble as, due to financial difficulties, the board announced a 25 per cent reduction in central contract salaries. Meanwhile, the domestic players’ cycle has been deducted and reduced to seven months. The international will remain on 12-month retainers.

Not only this, the men’s Super50 tournament and the women’s T20 Blaze have also been suspended, the reason behind it to save costs. CWI said the move was taken to deal with the financial and other challenges facing the team.

“We appreciate the spirit of cooperation of the West Indies Players’ Association and the players who have demonstrated their understanding of the circumstances we all face,” CWI chief executive Chris Dehring said in a statement.

“While not ideal, it is a necessary step towards financial stability,” it added.

Dehring said travel and hotel costs for domestic tournaments are putting a lot of pressure on the board. He also said CWI has to meet some targets to get the US$16 million (INR 153 crore) loan approved by the ICC.

“Indeed, over eighty million US dollars has been spent by Cricket West Indies with domestic airlines over the past 15 years, without a reciprocating dollar of sponsorship from those beneficiaries. We must also deal with the immediate cash crunch brought about by years of bearing this burden and the crippling financial losses that emanate as a result,” Dehring said.

CWI has replaced the suspended tournaments with events to select teams for the 2028 LA Olympics. However, West Indies cannot play as one team at the Olympics because each country has to compete separately.