Bad news from star players from West Indies after losing 3rd T20I vs India, ICC have taken THIS action

Big jolt for West Indies after losing the third T20I against India as the ICC have taken big action against the star players. Scroll down to read the full story.

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ICC's big action against West Indies' players after 3rd T20I loss

The third of the T20I series between India and West Indies was filled full of chaos and intense moments as Shreyas Iyer’s Team India managed to win this match by 14 runs to increase their lead by 2-1. The fourth T20I game will be played on October 14th at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

Ahead of the fourth T20I clash between India and West Indies, the International Cricket Council (ICC) take a big step against West Indies star players Rovman Powell and Sherfane Rutherford as they handed reprimands to players.

Sherfane Rutherford and Rovman Powell were found breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the second men’s T20I against India in Ranchi on Friday.

Meanwhile, Rovman Powell was found breaching Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for players and player support personnel, which relates to “abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match.”

On the other hand, Rutherford was found to have breached Article 2.8, which relates to “showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during an International Match.”

After this act, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary records of the players, for both of them, as it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

Speaking about the third T20I match between India and West Indies, star Indian player and one of the finest batters of all time, Abhishek Sharma was seen in hot form for India as he smashed West Indies’ bowling lineup at the beginning of the match.

Abhishek Sharma scored 69 runs off 30 balls. In his knock, he smashed 6 fours and 5 sixes at a strike rate of 230. On the other hand, Ishan Kishan also played a blistering knock for his side. Ishan Kishan scored 37 runs off 18 balls, including 6 fours and 1 four.

In the bowling, Arshdeep Singh played a crucial role for the Indian team as he succeeded to take three-wicket haul for India by dismissing Shai Hope, Sherfane Rutherford and Keemo Paul. He helped the Indian side to bag a victory by 14 runs.