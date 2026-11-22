Batting coach Robin Uthappa claims Mumbai Indians back to being underdogs, says players need to earn the trust from fans

Mumbai Indians batting coach Robin Uthappa believes the five-time champions need to earn back the trust of their supporters after a disappointing IPL 2026 campaign. He also spoke about his coaching philosophy and the team's preparations for the next season

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Representative image. (Photo: IANS)

Mumbai Indians batting coach Robin Uthappa believes the five-time IPL champions have a lot of work to do before the 2027 season. Despite having several established players in their squad, Uthappa feels the franchise currently finds itself in a position where it needs to win back the trust of its supporters.

Mumbai Indians finished ninth in the IPL 2026 standings after another disappointing campaign. The franchise has not won the title since 2020 and will look to turn things around under a revamped coaching staff ahead of the next season.

Speaking about the team’s current situation, Uthappa admitted that Mumbai Indians now see themselves as underdogs.

“Today, as Mumbai Indians, we feel like we are underdogs. We really need to earn our straps back and earn the trust of the fans. There are a lot of things that we have to work towards as a team,” Uthappa said during an interaction in Dubai, where he is currently working as a commentator for the ILT20.

Uthappa was recently appointed as Mumbai Indians’ batting coach, marking his first coaching assignment with an IPL franchise. He said his immediate focus would be on creating a positive environment where players have clarity about their roles and responsibilities.

The former India batter also stressed that coaches should approach their jobs with humility and remain available to players whenever they need guidance.

“Nobody is bigger than Mother Cricket. We’ve all been in the game long enough to know that nobody can beat Mother Cricket. You have to operate from that humility,” he said.

He added that players should approach every tournament with a clear understanding of their individual responsibilities and the team’s objectives.

“You give yourself the best chance to do well when you approach the game as a student rather than a master. As athletes, you always want to have clarity before a tournament begins,” Uthappa said.

Robin Uthappa On His Coaching Role At Mumbai Indians

Uthappa also explained that his coaching philosophy revolves around understanding individual players and helping them improve. He revealed that he had been working with domestic and international cricketers through personal batting sessions for the last three to four years.

“My coaching approach has always been to meet players where they are and help them elevate themselves to where they want to be. It has to be driven by the athlete themselves,” he said.

Mumbai Indians have made several changes to their coaching staff for IPL 2027. Kieron Pollard has taken over as head coach, while Mitchell McClenaghan has been appointed bowling coach. Former India fielding coach T Dilip and Dhawal Kulkarni have also joined the support staff.

Uthappa, who played 205 IPL matches and scored 4,952 runs, has represented six franchises during his playing career. He won IPL titles with Kolkata Knight Riders in 2014 and Chennai Super Kings in 2021.