BCCI AGM 2026: Ajit Agarkar’s future as chief selector, ICC representative from India up for discussion

BCCI AGM 2026 will discuss Andaman and Nicobar membership while Ajit Agarkar’s future as chief selector remains under focus ahead of his contract expiry.

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BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar. (Photo: IANS)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will hold its 95th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Mumbai on Friday, September 18. Several key administrative matters are on the agenda, including the appointment of the board’s representative to the International Cricket Council (ICC), IPL Governing Council elections and associate membership for Andaman and Nicobar.

The meeting will be held at the BCCI headquarters and will also cover financial matters, committee appointments and other important decisions related to Indian cricket.

Ajit Agarkar’s future under watch

While Ajit Agarkar’s future as the chairman of the senior selection committee is not directly listed as an AGM agenda item, it is expected to remain an important talking point around the meeting.

Agarkar’s current contract is set to end early next month. The senior selection committee will soon have to work on the India and India A squads for the upcoming tour of New Zealand, making the future of the selection panel an issue to watch.

Devajit Saikia likely to continue as ICC representative

The AGM will also take up the appointment of the BCCI’s representative or representatives to the ICC and similar organisations.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia is likely to continue as the board’s representative at the ICC. The appointment will form part of the administrative decisions to be considered at the AGM.

Andaman and Nicobar membership on agenda

Another major item is the proposal to grant associate membership to the Cricket Association of Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

If approved, the Union Territory’s cricket association will become an associate member of the BCCI. Associate membership does not provide voting rights, but it would bring Andaman and Nicobar into the board’s membership structure and could help its cricketing activities develop further.

IPL governing council elections

The AGM will also deal with the election and induction of two representatives of the BCCI General Body to the IPL Governing Council.

Current IPL Governing Council chairman Arun Dhumal is set to be re-elected, while Khairul Majumdar is also expected to be elected. Both are set to win their positions unopposed. One representative of the Indian Cricketers’ Association will also be inducted into the council.

Financial and committee matters

The meeting will review the BCCI’s audited accounts for the financial year 2025-26 and consider the annual budget for 2026-27. The appointment of the auditor is also part of the agenda.

The AGM will further consider appointments to the Ombudsman and Ethics Officer positions, along with standing committees, cricket committees and the umpires committee. The report of the BCCI Internal Committee formed under its Prevention of Sexual Harassment Policy will also be taken up.

Overall, the September 18 meeting is expected to address a wide range of administrative matters, with the ICC representation, IPL Governing Council appointments, Andaman and Nicobar membership and the future of the national selection setup among the key areas drawing attention.