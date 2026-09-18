BCCI AGM: THIS star India and MI cricketer in pole position to replace Ajit Agarkar as chief selector

The BCCI office-bearers have been given the authority after the AGM to take a call on picking the new men's senior team's chief selector.

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BCCI office bearers will take a call on Ajit Agarkar's future as chairman of selection committee. (Photo: IANS)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are all set to get a new chairman of men’s senior selection committee. Ajit Agarkar, who is the current chief selectors, is set to end his tenure at the end of this month after taking over top post in 2023 by replacing Chetan Sharma. The former India pacer had picked the squads for ICC ODI World Cup 2023, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 and 2026 in his tenure of more than 3 years.

Agarkar was eligible to get an extension of one more year but that is unlikely to happen now with both the chief selector as well as the BCCI officials not proceeding. It has now emerged that former India and Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel is set to replace Agarkar as selectors from the West Zone and may also take up the position as chairman of selectors.

If Parthiv does replace Agarkar, he will be the most senior member on the selection panel with 25 Tests, followed by SS Das who has turned out in 23 Tests, RP Singh with 14 Tests, Pragyan Ojha has 24 Tests and Ajay Ratra has 6 Test caps. Agarkar-led men’s selection committee picked the white-ball Team India squads for the series against West Indies starting later this month.

BCCI HQ from BCCI’s 95th Annual General Meeting held at the BCCI Headquarters in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/dbymyEPKef — BCCI (@BCCI) September 18, 2026

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla addressed the media after the board’s Annual General Meeting in Mumbai got over on Friday.

“The office bearers have been authorised to take decisions on the matters concerning the selection committees,” Rajeev Shukla told the media at the end of the meeting.

The 95th AGM of the BCCI was attended by its affiliated state member boards which also featured former India captain Sourav Ganguly (Cricket Association of Bengal) and ex pacer Venkatesh Prasad (Karnataka State Cricket Association).

Along with the future of the chairman of senior selection committee, the BCCI is also looking to fill up all five positions of the junior selection committee. In other decisions taken at the meeting, Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council chairman Arun Singh Dhumal and M Khairul Jamal Majumdar retained their positions on the GC, according to a statement issued by the BCCI.

The following are the other major decisions taken at the 95th BCCI AGM…

The audited statement of accounts of BCCI for FY 2025-26 was adopted by the General Body.

The Annual Budget of FY 2026-27 was approved by the General Body.

The Auditors for FY 2026-27 was appointed.

The General Body unanimously took a call to celebrate the upcoming 20th edition of IPL in 2027 in a grand way.

The General Body has initiated the process for the BCCI centenary celebrations in 2028. The centenary will be celebrated through a year-long programme, commencing in December 2027 continuing through 2028, marking a landmark milestone in the history of Indian Cricket.

The General Body unanimously approved the enhanced payment structure for umpires and match referees and reclassification of the grades.

The new Internal Committee of BCCI was formed under the BCCI’s Prevention of Sexual Harassment Policy.

The BCCI Age Verification Policy was updated and adopted.

The General Body discussed with the State Units, measures to support differently-abled cricketers, including appropriate facilities and resources to promote their development and progress.

Meanwhile, the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) secretary and former India cricketer Saurabh Tiwary declined having any knowledge of the India-Australia ‘Border Gavaskar’ Test being moved away from Ranchi.

“This is news to me. If someone has to write to the BCCI (on this), that has to be me. I haven’t written anything. Nothing at all has been discussed at the AGM,” Tiwary told reporters in Mumbai.