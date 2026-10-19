BCCI announce Ramesh Powar as replacement for Ajit Agarkar on selection panel, Pragyan Ojha will be chief selector

BCCI appoints Ramesh Powar to Men's Selection Committee replacing Ajit Agarkar, Pragyan Ojha named chairman based on Test seniority, CAC comprising Ashok Malhotra and Jatin Paranjape conducts interviews at BCCI headquarters.

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BCCI announce Ramesh Powar as replacement for Ajit Agarkar on selection panel, Pragyan Ojha will be chief selector

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has appointed former India cricketer Ramesh Powar to the Men’s Selection Committee, replacing Ajit Agarkar. In another major development, Pragyan Ojha will serve as the committee’s chairperson, based on seniority in terms of Test appearances. The appointments follow a selection process conducted by the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), comprising Ashok Malhotra and Jatin Paranjape, at the BCCI headquarters.

Powar was recommended unanimously by the CAC after the panel screened and interviewed applicants for the position. His appointment brings a former international cricketer and experienced coach into the selection setup as Indian cricket continues to plan for upcoming assignments across formats.

Ramesh Powar replaces Ajit Agarkar on selection panel

Powar represented India in two Test matches and 31 One-Day Internationals during his playing career. After retiring from international cricket, he moved into coaching and took up several important roles in Indian cricket.

He has served as head coach of the India women’s team, Mumbai and Gujarat. He has also worked as a bowling coach at the BCCI Centre of Excellence, gaining experience in player development and team preparation.

During his time with the India women’s team, Powar was part of a successful period that included an Asia Cup title and a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games. His coaching experience across domestic and international cricket is expected to add another perspective to the men’s selection panel.

Pragyan Ojha to chair men’s selection committee

The BCCI has confirmed that Pragyan Ojha will chair the committee on the basis of seniority, determined by the number of Test matches played. Ojha is joined by Shiv Sunder Das, RP Singh, Ajay Ratra and newly appointed member Powar on the selection panel.

Announcement Mr Ramesh Powar @imrameshpowar appointed to Men’s Selection Committee. Based on seniority (most Tests), Mr Pragyan Ojha @pragyanojha will chair the Committee. BCCI appreciates Mr Ajit Agarkar @imAagarkar for his commitment, conviction and contribution during his tenure as Chairman of the Committee. Details ▶️ https://t.co/z0jcyPWkr0 #TeamIndia — BCCI (@BCCI) October 19, 2026

The committee will be responsible for selecting India’s men’s teams as the side prepares for its upcoming international commitments. The appointment also marks a change in the composition of the panel following Agarkar’s tenure as chairman.

Who is Ramesh Powar?

Ramesh Rajaram Powar (born 20 May 1978) is an Indian former cricketer who played two Tests and 31 One Day Internationals for India between 2004 and 2007. After retiring from playing he has served as the head coach of the India women’s national cricket team.

Ramesh Powar’s cricket stats and career records

Ramesh Powar is a former Indian right-arm off-spin bowler who represented India in two Tests and 31 ODIs between 2004 and 2007. He took six wickets in Test cricket at an average of 19.66, while his ODI career brought him 34 wickets, with best bowling figures of 3/24. Powar also contributed with the bat, scoring 163 runs in ODIs, including one half-century. In domestic cricket, he built an impressive record, claiming 470 wickets in 148 first-class matches, with best figures of 7/44, and scoring 4,245 runs. He also played 27 IPL matches, taking 13 wickets.

Ramesh Powar and Mithali Raj controversy explained

The controversy between Ramesh Powar and Mithali Raj erupted during the 2018 Women’s T20 World Cup when Mithali was dropped from India’s playing XI for the semi-final against England, despite having scored two half-centuries earlier in the tournament. India lost the match and were knocked out. Mithali accused the then head coach Powar of bias, discrimination and humiliating her, raising her concerns in a letter to the BCCI.

Powar, in his report to the board, defended the selection decision, citing concerns about Mithali’s scoring pace and her suitability for the team’s T20 strategy. He also accused her of putting personal interests ahead of the team, claims that Mithali disputed. Following the controversy and separate meetings with the BCCI, Powar was replaced by WV Raman in December 2018. He returned as India women’s head coach in May 2021, and the two later worked together again during the 2022 Women’s ODI World Cup.