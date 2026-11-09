BCCI announces India’s Women’s squads for South Africa tour, full Test, ODI and T20I teams revealed

India's women's squads has been announced for the upcoming tour against South Africa. Scroll down to read the full story.

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India Women's squad for South Africa Tour 2026 announced (Image - BCCI Women)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced India’s women’s squads for the upcoming tour of South Africa in December. The Indian team will play one Test match, three ODIs and three T20Is during the tour. The Women’s Selection Committee has picked separate teams for all three formats. Smriti Mandhana will lead India in all three formats.

Here are the full squads for the South Africa tour:

India’s Test Squad: Smriti Mandhana (C), Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh (WK), Yastika Bhatia (WK), Deepti Sharma (VC), Sree Charani, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Nandni Sharma, Jintimani Kalita and Sayali Satghare.

India’s ODI Squad: Smriti Mandhana (C), Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh (WK), Yastika Bhatia (WK), Deepti Sharma (VC), Sree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Nandni Sharma, Jintimani Kalita and Sayali Satghare.

India’s T20I Squad: Smriti Mandhana (C), Shafali Verma (VC), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Niki Prasad, Richa Ghosh (WK), G. Kamalini (WK), Anushka Sharma, Deepti Sharma, Sree Charani, Prema Rawat, Amanjot Kaur, Kranti Gaud, Nandni Sharma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy and Sayali Satghare.

Smriti Mandhana will be the captain of India in the Test, ODI and T20I matches. She will lead the team throughout the South Africa tour. Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues have also been picked for all three formats.

India have selected 15 players for the one-off Test match. Shafali Verma and Pratika Rawal are among the main batting options. Harleen Deol has also been included in the team. Richa Ghosh and Yastika Bhatia will be the two wicketkeepers.

Deepti Sharma will be the vice-captain in the Test and ODI teams. She will help the team with both batting and bowling. Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Kranti Gaud and Nandni Sharma are also part of the Test squad.

For the T20I series, Shafali Verma has been named vice-captain. India have picked 17 players for the three matches. Young players Niki Prasad, G. Kamalini and Anushka Sharma have also been selected.

The T20I team also has experienced players like Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh. Renuka Singh Thakur and Arundhati Reddy are also part of the bowling group. Amanjot Kaur has also been picked for the series.

The South Africa tour will be a good chance for the Indian team to play against a strong side. India will look to play good cricket and win matches in all three formats. The players will also get a chance to show their skills during the tour in December.