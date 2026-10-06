BCCI Centre of excellence head VVS Laxman heaps praise on Shreyas Iyer, says he is on course to…

Despite a tumultuous start to life as India's new T20I captain, Shreyas Iyer delivered a gold medal for India at the recently concluded 2026 Asian Games

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Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President P.T. Usha meets Shreyas Iyer, captain of the Indian men's cricket team, during the ongoing Asian Games 2026 in Japan on Monday, September 28, 2026. Team head coach VVS Laxman is also seen. (Photo: IANS/X/@BCCI)

BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) head VVS Laxman, who recently travelled with the Indian national team to Japan for the Asian Games as the head coach, heaped praise on T20I captain Shreyas Iyer for his leadership qualities as the former India batter watched him closely from the sidelines in the gold medal winning campaign at Aichi and Nagoya.

In an exclusive interview with the Board of Control for Cricket in India, VVS Laxman claimed that Shreyas Iyer is just getting started and that he is certain about the Mumbai batter achieving plenty of success with the national team.

The former right-hand batter also disclosed that Iyer is someone who makes the players feel at ease and has a good ability of analysing the strengths and weaknesses of opponents. Laxman also revealed that Iyer puts special focus on fitness and these traits will help him become a successful captain.

“It’s just the start of his captaincy career, but I’m sure that he’ll achieve a lot of success. He’s a player’s captain. He makes everyone very, very comfortable and leads by example. Whether with the bat or on the field, even before the team meetings, he sits down with the plans and the strengths and the weaknesses of the opposition. Puts a lot of emphasis on fitness. I’m sure that he’ll have a very successful tenure as captain,” VVS Laxman told BCCI.

Iyer two steps ahead of opponents in T20s

VVS Laxman further shed light on Shreyas Iyer’s tactical ability, claiming that the later is a very smart tactician as he knows how to get the best out of players. “Tactically, very, very smart, very sharp. He understands the strengths of each and every player of his team. And he knows how to get the best out of them,” Laxman added.

Though Laxman’s comments showcase the positive side of Iyer’s captaincy but the reality is slightly different. The Mumbaikar had a rough start to life as India captain as he lost his first two series away at Ireland and England.

It was in his third T20I series at Zimbabwe that Shreyas Iyer won his maiden series of matches. Since then, the Indian team has not lost a single game, something he would want to keep it intact in the upcoming five-match home T20I series against the West Indies.

VVS Laxman certainly believes that Shreyas Iyer has all the makings of becoming a great captain. Laxman observed that Iyer is always a couple of steps ahead of the opposition and that he is very good at assessing opposition team’s strengths and weaknesses.

“Especially in T20, you’re required to be one or two steps ahead of the opposition. And the way he assesses the opposition’s strengths and weaknesses, prepares really well. And that’s something which I’m very happy about,” Laxman concluded.

India begin T20I series against West Indies today

Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer did not have to wait for much longer for his next assignment as his Indian team gears up to welcome the West Indies for a five-match T20I series with the 1st match taking place today at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.