BCCI extends IPL retention deadline to November 17, shares mini-auction schedule

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has extended the IPL player retention deadline to November 17. Scroll down to read the full story.

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BCCI extends IPL retention deadline (Image - X)

The BCCI has given IPL teams two extra days to send their player lists. The board informed all teams on Monday (November 2) that they can now send their lists by November 17. Earlier, the last date was November 15.

Before the new IPL season, every team has to tell the BCCI which players it wants to keep and which players it wants to let go. The teams now have two more days to make these choices and send their final lists.

The date and place of the IPL mini-auction will remain the same. It will be held in Goa on December 16.

The BCCI is believed to have moved the last date because India will play the fifth and final ODI against New Zealand on November 15. The match will be played at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. Since the match is on the last day of the old deadline, the teams have been given two more days to send their lists.

The teams can now finish their plans after the India-New Zealand match. They will have until November 17 to tell the BCCI about the players they want to keep and release.

India will also play the second ODI against Sri Lanka on December 16. This match will take place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. It is also the same day as the IPL mini-auction.

However, the BCCI has not changed the auction date. The board has again made it clear to all teams that the mini-auction will take place in Goa on December 16.

The BCCI has also shared the dates for the IPL mini-auction in Goa. Players can now give their names for the auction. This process started on Monday (November 2).

All IPL teams have until November 17 to decide which players they want to keep and which players they want to let go. The process of adding player names for the auction will then close on November 23.

After that, the teams will have until December 1 to send the final list of players they want to buy. The BCCI will share the final list of players on December 3. This list will also show which group each player will be in.