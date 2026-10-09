BCCI increases budget by Rs 127 crore to address players’ injury concerns: Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) may increase the budget by 127 crore to solve the players' injury worries ahead of big matches.

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BCCI increases budget by nearly Rs 35 crore to 127 crore

The Indian cricket team is moving forward with a great pace as the team is delivering a sensational performance in the important events. Recently, they showcased a dominating performance in the Asian Games 2026, which helped them to bag a gold medal in the important event.

After this big achievement, the Indian team is moving forward to the ODI World Cup 2027. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has also released the schedule of the tournament. Ahead of the major tournament, the Men in Blue is facing a big concern.

BCCI has increased the CoE’s budget by Rs 127 crore: Report

Many big names are facing injury worries ahead of the ODI World Cup 2027. The Centre of Excellence (CoE) of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are seriously looking for players who will play an important role for the Indian team in the big events.

However, BCCI has treated 32 top players over the past. Meanwhile, according to a report by The Times of India (TOI), the arrivals on the players’ list have increased following the last season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

To solve this ongoing problem, the BCCI has taken a step as they increased the CoE’s budget by nearly Rs 35 crore to Rs 127 crore. Meanwhile, last year’s budget was Rs 92 crore.

BCCI dealing with players’ injuries ahead of ODI World Cup 2027

The issue has become more serious and concerning as the reports claim that Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir and ODI and Test captain Shubman Gill have pointed out the issue of the frequent breakdown of players.

Some big names like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma also went to the CoE due to their injuries. Rohit Sharma visited earlier this year for his hamstring injury. On the other hand, Virat Kohli also went to the centre for the first time this year.

Players like Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana and Prasidh Krishna have been consistently visiting the CoE due to their ongoing injuries. The Indian management is seriously seeking the breakdown of players as they need them to be fit to play the ODI World Cup 2027.