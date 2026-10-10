BCCI invited IPL stakeholders to discuss plan for tournament’s landmark 20th season in 2027

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) called a meeting with IPL stakeholders to plan for the 20th edition of the tournament.

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BCCI invited IPL stakeholders to discuss plans for IPL 2027

The cricket fans are eagerly waiting for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027. After the second consecutive victory of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The fans are very excited about another season of the tournament.

Ahead of the upcoming season, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has called a joint meeting of all the stakeholders on October 15th in Mumbai to address or review any issue or challenges from past seasons.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) will be entering its 20th edition in the upcoming season. However, the board wants to collect opinions from everyone involved. It includes emailed state associations, franchise owners, board officials and broadcasters. They will ask them to share their views and suggestions ahead of IPL 2027.

“As the League approaches its landmark 20th season in 2027, the BCCI proposes to convene a joint meeting of all key stakeholders, namely the State Associations that hosted IPL matches, the Franchise Owners and their Chief Executive Officers, and the Broadcasters. The meeting is intended to review the issues and learnings from past seasons, address any concerns, and deliberate on the planning and coordination for the 2027 season,” BCCI secretary Devajit Sakia wrote in a letter issued by The Indian Express.

For the first time in several years, the board has invited state association representatives to share their opinions. Earlier, the board mainly held meetings with franchise officials to discuss plans for the upcoming IPL season.

“The State Associations play a central role in the successful staging of the League, and your perspective on matters of hosting, venue operations and match-day co-ordination will be of great value to these deliberations,” the letter added.

The chaos around the Indian Premier League (IPL) has increased as many franchises are taking big steps to move forward with the new faces in this important event. Ahead of the beginning of this season, five-time champions, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) made a big change in the coaching staff as they parted ways with the batting coach, Mike Hussey, after many years. Hussey joined CSK as a coach in IPL 2018.

However, some reports also claimed that Mike Hussy was not happy with the team’s changes in the coaching staff. Reports also suggested that Mike Hussy has been in talks with a few teams as he could join another franchise in the next season of IPL.