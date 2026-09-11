BCCI makes big change at Centre of Excellence amid growing injury concerns

BCCI has invited applications for Head of Sports Science and Medicine at its Centre of Excellence amid growing concerns over player injuries.

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BCCI makes big move amid rising injury concerns. (Photo: PTI)

The BCCI has started the process of hiring a new Head of Sports Science and Medicine for its Center of Excellence in Bengaluru. The board has invited applications for the key position as it looks to strengthen the medical and fitness setup for its players.

The appointment comes at a time when injuries have become a regular concern for Indian cricket. Several players have spent time at the Centre of Excellence while recovering from injuries or trying to regain full fitness. The latest recruitment shows that the BCCI wants to put more focus on how players are assessed, treated and brought back to the field.

The BCCI’s latest move is aimed at strengthening this part of the setup and ensuring that India’s players receive the right support when dealing with fitness and injury issues.

Injury management under the spotlight

The timing of the appointment is significant, with several Indian players recently dealing with fitness problems.

India pacer Harshit Rana suffered another hamstring injury while undergoing mandatory fitness tests at the CoE. The setback ruled him out of the upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan as well as the Asian Games. Vidarbha pacer Yash Thakur was subsequently named as his replacement.

Rana had already missed the T20 World Cup and the entire IPL 2026 season because of a hamstring injury before returning to the national setup. His latest setback has added further focus on the process of player fitness and rehabilitation.

What the new role will handle?

The Head of Sports Science & Medicine will be an important part of the BCCI’s high-performance setup. The role is expected to bring together areas such as sports science, medical support, injury prevention, rehabilitation and player fitness.

The CoE has become an important base for India’s players, particularly those recovering from injuries or working towards fitness clearance. The BCCI has also highlighted the centre’s role in understanding injuries and supporting players through their rehabilitation process.

With international cricket demanding more from players across formats, managing workloads and preventing repeat injuries has become increasingly important.

BCCI looks to strengthen CoE setup

The latest recruitment is part of the board’s efforts to strengthen its sports science and medical structure. A dedicated head will be expected to oversee the wider system and help bring greater coordination to the different areas involved in player fitness.

The appointment could become especially important as India continues to manage a packed international calendar alongside domestic cricket and the IPL.

For the BCCI, the focus will now be on finding a candidate who can lead this key department and improve the overall approach towards injury prevention, recovery and player workload management.