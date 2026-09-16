BCCI officials take BIG decision about IPL 2027 player auction, set to take place in…

The IPL 2027 mini auction is set to organised in India for the first time since the 2023 edition with the last three events taking place in Dubai, Jeddah and Abu Dhabi.

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IPL 2027 mini auction could take place in December this year. (Image: AI)

IPL 2027 Auction: The last mini auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) ahead of the 2027 season next year will be taking place later this year. Unlike the last two IPL auctions, which were held outside India, the IPL 2027 mini auction is all set to organized within the country with the venue to be decided later.

Since the IPL 2027 mini auction will be a single day event, it could be held in the second-half of December. The venue for the IPL 2027 auction will be decided according to the availability of hotels in the middle of wedding season in India, according to a report in Cricbuzz website.

The decision on the IPL 2027 and Women’s Premier League player auctions were some of the major talking points from the IPL Governing Council meeting held on Tuesday.

IPL AUCTION UPDATE – IPL 2027 auction is set to be held in India. [Cricbuzz] The mega auction for IPL 2028 could be in overseas. pic.twitter.com/SsT0zMKBvp — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 16, 2026

After the IPL 2023 auction in Kochi, the event has been staged primarily overseas in recent years, with Dubai, Jeddah and Abu Dhabi hosting the subsequent editions. This time, however, the BCCI and IPL Governing Council have opted to bring the auction back to India. The mega auction ahead of IPL 2028 next year could again be held overseas, BCCI sources told Cricbuzz.

The decision has been taken after assurances given to the 10 franchises, who had expressed reservations over the logistical and operational challenges of taking their delegations overseas for a mini-auction. The BCCI members are believed to have considered their views during IPL 2026 mini auction in Abu Dhabi.

The venue will be decided based on the availability of accommodation and hotels for the franchises and their delegations. The GC have taken into account the fact that it is the wedding season in India from the months of October to December. The BCCI reportedly requires more than 100 rooms for a couple of nights for the purpose.

Meanwhile, the WPL 2027 player auction could take place in Kochi on October 28 next month

Decision on future of ‘Impact Player’ rule in IPL soon

The IPL Governing Council haven’t taken a finall call on the controversial ‘Impact Player’ rule in the IPL. Another IPL GC meeting is scheduled to take place in a month, when a final decision on the rule is expected to be taken.

Most of the franchises are believed to be opposed to the rule but feel that it may be persisted with for one more year till the IPL 2028 mega auction. It will be interesting to see if players like Hardik Pandya will headline the IPL 2027 mini auction this year, if he is released by Nita Ambani’s Mumbai Indians.