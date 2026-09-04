BCCI plans long-term future for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, wants him to follow THIS legend’s path

The BCCI has big plans for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s future, with Devajit Saikia saying the young star should follow the path of legendary player.

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BCCI’s big plan for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s future

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s quick rise has caught the BCCI’s attention. Secretary Devajit Saikia said the board wants to help the 15-year-old grow and have a long career. The BCCI wants him to learn from great players like Sachin Tendulkar and play for India for many years.

BCCI closely monitors Sooryavanshi, plans long-term future for young star

“We want Vaibhav Sooryavanshi or any player of his stature to continue and serve like Sachin Tendulkar did for the country or other players who in the past became legends,” Devajit Saikia said.

“So we look at Vaibhav in a very serious manner. He’s monitored from every angle and every step he is taking forward in his international career. The BCCI is taking a very close look at his future,” he added.

Not only this, Devajit Saikia made it clear that the board’s priority is to protect Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and make him a long-term player instead of an immediate result player. “We are very cautious that every right step he should take forward so that it should not be a one series or one year wonder.”

Saikia also said that Sooryavanshi is not the only young player the BCCI is watching closely. Around 10-15 young players are being tracked by the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence, where VVS Laxman is helping them improve their skills and develop their game.

“We are looking at all the players, not only Vaibhav’s relevance, but there are about 10–15 players who are in our targeted group,” he said.

“They are constantly monitored by our COE head, VVS Laxman, who is taking keen interest in their future and their training and skill development,” he added.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi sharpens red-ball skills ahead of Afghanistan T20Is

Star batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi also got selected for Team India’s next T20I series, which will be against Afghanistan. The series is starting from September 13th to 17th.

Ahead of the T20I series against Afghanistan, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is polishing his skills in red-ball cricket. Sooryavanshi is showcasing his talent for East Zone in the Duleep Trophy as a vice-captain. Recently, In the match against Central Zone, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi showed a great batting performance by scoring 92 runs off 81 balls. In his knock, he smashed 7 fours and 7 sixes at a strike rate of 113.58.