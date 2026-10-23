BCCI President Mithun Minhas says Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s ODI World Cup 2027 selection depends on selectors, coaches

BCCI President Mithun Minhas reveals legendary players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's ODI World Cup 2027 selection depends on selectors and coaches.

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BCCI President Mithun Minhas says Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's ODI World Cup 2027 selections depends on selectors and coaches (Image - BCCI)

The Indian men’s cricket team are aiming for the ODI World Cup 2027, as carrying experience players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma could play a big role in helping their side win the title of the ODI World Cup.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are the most experienced and key players in the Indian team. Their years of experience and form could play an important role for India and a spoiler for other teams. However, there is still no confirmation about their availability in the team for ODI World Cup 2027.

Each player’s selection will depend on their performance, which also helps them to keep their place in the squad as the schedule of the event has already been released. Recently, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were seen playing for India in the ODI series against West Indies, where the duo of Rohit and Virat delivered a spectacular performance and helped their side to seal the series 2-1.

Their next challenge will be New Zealand as the Indian team is taking on New Zealand in the T20I, ODI and Tests series. Currently, the T20I is going on between both teams. The first match was played on Thursday, where the men in blue successfully sealed the first game of the T20I series by 4 wickets.

Ahead of the ODI series, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Mithun Manhas opened up on Ro-Ko’s selection, where he clearly said the selection will depend on selectors and coaches.

“As far as the BCCI is concerned, we are not in a position to comment, as it all depends on the selectors and the coaches,” Manhas told Sportstar about this.

“But, from my perspective, fitness and performance should be the criteria for selection, definitely not age. If someone is fit to play, performing well and winning games for the country, that should be the only criterion we focus on,” he added.

Mithun Manhas also added that their presence will help captain Shubman Gill and young talents in the ODI World Cup 2027. “It will be extremely crucial. Shubman has been the captain of Gujarat Titans for two or three years now, apart from leading India. I think that experience will come in handy when he begins his World Cup campaign.”

“Having Virat, Hardik (Pandya) and Rohit in the side will definitely help him. Then there are the likes of (Jasprit) Bumrah, who could take charge as the bowling captain, while someone else could lead the fielding unit. So, it is all about distributing the workload. It will be interesting to see how things unfold. But Shubman is a level-headed guy, and I think having the seniors around him will be an advantage,” he added.