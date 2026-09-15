BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia assures ‘we’ll bring both Asia Cup trohies back’ after women’s team refuse to accept it from Mohsin Naqvi

Saikia did not give any timeline as to when the Asia Cup men's and women's trophies would be brought back but his assurances has given some hope to the Indian team, who are apparently the winners without the silverware on their hands

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BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia and Indian women’s cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur during a press conference to announce India's 15-member squad for the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai on Saturday, May 2, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Board of Control for Cricket in India secretary Devajit Saikia has made assurances that the board would do everything possible to bring both the men’s and women’s Asia Cup trophies back to India, who won the titles in the space of 12 months.

Last year, the men’s team, led by Suryakumar Yadav, had claimed the continental title after beating Pakistan in the final and last Sunday, the women’s team followed suit, winning the Asia Cup with a thumping 72-run victory over reigning champions Sri Lanka.

There were two common things in both the men’s and women’s team’s success. First was the venue at the Dubai International Stadium and second was that neither sides accepted the winners trophy or the prize money from Asian Cricket Council chief Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as Pakistan’s interior minister.

It was the men’s team that started the trend last year after beating arch-rivals Pakistan and the women’s team did the same on Sunday despite clear instructions from the BCCI about the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side not accepting the ravishing Asia Cup trophy from Mohsin Naqvi.

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The Indian apex board rather suggested the idea of ACC vice-president Khalid Al-Zarooni presenting the trophy to Harmanpreet and co. However, Mohsin Naqvi did not budge at all as he stepped on to the podium to do the post-tournament formalities but team India wasn’t having any of it.

Upon seeing Naqvi on the stage, Indian opener Smriti Mandhana walked back to the dressing and so did the other players. The ACC chief had arrived moments before India confirmed their victory and he was also seen chatting with BCCI officials Devajit Saikia and Rajiv Shukla inside the Royal Box.

Mohsin Naqvi only handed out the runners-up cheque to Sri Lanka with the post-match formalities ending without India collecting the trophy. Later on, Saikia and Shukla presented the medals to the Indian team and also told the Times of India about the BCCI’s plans to bring the Asia Cup trophies back on home soil.

“At some point, we would get both our Asia Cup trophies back,” Devajit Saikia told TOI.

He further stated that the BCCI took a conscious decision and had informed about the Indian team’s stance beforehand that they would not participate in trophy presentations.

“We had taken a conscious decision considering all prevailing aspects and our position had been communicated to the ACC in advance, that the Indian team would not participate in the trophy presentation under the circumstances,” Saikia added.

“Participation in a multinational tournament and the manner in which the trophy is presented or received are two separate and distinct issues,” Saikia concluded.

Saikia did not give any timeline as to when the Asia Cup men’s and women’s trophies would be brought back but his assurances has given some hope to the Indian team, who are apparently the winners without the silverware on their hands.