BCCI set to take BIG decision on future of chief selector Ajit Agarkar, meeting of top officials will…

Ajit Agarkar's tenure as chairman of India senior men's selection committee began in July 2023 and is set to end this month.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/bcci-set-to-take-big-decision-on-future-of-chief-selector-ajit-agarkar-meeting-of-top-officials-will-take-call-8514246/ Copy

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar's tenure is set to end in September. (Photo: IANS)

Former India pacer Ajit Agarkar’s tenure as the chairman of India senior selection committee is set to end this month. An extension for Agarkar till possibly ICC ODI World Cup 2027 was on the cards until a couple of months back before the furore over international retirement of former India captain Rohit Sharma happened in England in July.

Agarkar’s fate as the chief selector now hangs precariously in the balance with senior officials of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) set to decide on his future on the panel. According to a report in ‘Sports Tak’ website, the senior BCCI official are set to have a meeting soon to decide on the tenure of Agarkar as the chief selector.

In what should be good news for Agarkar, the report added that the BCCI officials are open to the idea of offering an extension to him. But it will Agarkar who has to take a final call whether he wants to continue in the role.

Agarkar’s position has been in the eye of the storm in the recent weeks after India’s 2-0 and 4-0 losses to Ireland and England in the T20I series. It was followed by rumours that the senior selection committee are set to look beyond Rohit Shama after the England ODI series which may force him to announce his international retirement after the third ODI vs England at Lord’s.

However, Rohit Sharma notched up a century in the Lord’s ODI, although Shubman Gill’s Indian side lost the series 2-1. The BCCI are prepared to give a one-year extension to Agarkar but a final decision will be taken after a meeting later this week.

The Ajit Agarkar-led senior selection committee are set to meet later this week to select the squad for the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in New Delhi from September 13.

Ajit Agakar’s tenure began in 2023

Former Mumbai captain Agarkar was appointed chairman of senior men’s selection committee in July 2023 after replacing Chetan Sharma. He was instrumental in selecting the squad for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at home under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma.

Team India lost the ODI World Cup 2023 final to Australia in Ahmedabad. Agarkar-led panel also picked the squad for the T20 World Cup 2024 which India won under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma.

The panel also selected the squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 but it was followed by Test series losses to New Zealand and South Africa at home and 3-1 loss in Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

Following the Test series losses, former India captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli both announced their retirements from Test cricket – having already retired from T20 format in 2024.