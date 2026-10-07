BCCI take BIG decision about future selection committee meetings, VVS Laxman will be seen in THIS role

Former India batter VVS Laxman has been handed a big additional role by the BCCI after the departure of Ajit Agarkar as the chief selector.

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VVS Laxman has been asked by BCCI to attend all selection committee meetings in future. (Photo: IANS)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have taken some major decisions with regards to all future senior men’s selection committee meeting. Apart from the five senior selectors, the head of BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (COE) will be attending all the meetings, the BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia informed on Wednesday.

The BCCI decision has come after Laxman was seen attending the last men’s selection committee meeting in Guwahati to pick the squads for the T20I side to play five-match series against New Zealand as well as the team for India ‘A’. “VVS Laxman will henceforth attend all senior selection committee meetings to ensure there is no miscommunication between selectors and the COE,” BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia was quoted as saying by PTI news agency.

“This was decided at the review meeting in Mumbai that as head of cricket, COE, Laxman should attend all meetings going forward. The move is intended to ensure selectors get accurate information to make right decisions,” Saikia added.

“VVS Laxman will attend all senior selection committee meetings for better communication.” – BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia https://t.co/F2Kc8Laa7v — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) October 6, 2026

There was speculation that Laxman and former chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar was not on talking terms during his tenure and there had been some miscommunication over the ongoing rehabilitation of cricketers at the CoE in Bengaluru. A report in PTI news agency stated that, Agarkar felt that the communication from CoE about the fitness status of cricketers wasn’t clear for the selectors.

Former India cricketer Laxman succeeded his teammate Rahul Dravid as the head of National Cricket Academy, now re-branded as COE, in 2021 for a three-year term. The BCCI had approached him in 2024 to become the head coach of India’s cricket team after Dravid’s stint ended with the title-winning T20 World Cup campaign that year.

But Laxman had turned down the opportunity, citing family reasons and his desire to stay and develop the COE. His term was eventually extended for two years until 2026.

According to media reports, Laxman was also in contention to succeed Ajit Agarkar as the chairman of men’s selection committee. The BCCI have now launched a hunt for Agarkar’s successor by inviting applications for the position on Tuesday.

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah, all-rounders Harshit Rana, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar and batter B Sai Sudharsan were some of the players who recuperated from their respective injuries at the CoE in recent past. In August, Laxman had shared with the media that the centre should not merely be seen as a rehabilitation facility. He had also rejected suggestions that there was lack of communication with the selection committee.

“There are bigger roles to play for it in helping cricketers achieve excellence. So, we don’t like to use the term ‘blame’ (for injuries) because when you’re using that term, then you’re finding someone as a scapegoat,” Laxman had said.

“But there’s brilliant coordination between the CoE and the team management of both the teams (men and women) and the SSM staff of both the teams. So that communication is happening seamlessly,” he added.

The 51-year-old former India batter turned out in 134 Tests and notched up 8781 runs at an average of 45.97 with 17 hundreds and 56 fifties. He also scored 2338 runs in 86 ODI matches at an average of 30.76 with 6 hundreds and 10 fifties.