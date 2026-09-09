BCCI take BIG decision for Shreyas Iyer and Team India ahead of Asian Games 2026, they will have to…

Team India are the defending champions in both men's and women's cricket event at the Asian Games.

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Team India won gold medal in men's cricket event at Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou. (Photo: IANS)

Asian Games 2026: Shreyas Iyer-led Team India are getting ready to defend their gold medal from men’s cricket that they won at the Asian Games 2026 in Hangzhou three years back. Indians are the defending world champions in the T20 format of the game having won the World Cup in March this year. The Asian Games 2023 gold medalists have been given a ‘bye’ through to the quarterfinals in the 2026 edition which will take place at Aichi-Nagoya in Japan.

One of the concerns raised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) ahead of the Asian Games 2026 was the accommodation for the men’s cricket team led by Shreyas Iyer. However, the BCCI have now clarified that Team India cricketers will be staying at the designated accommodation arranged by the Asian Games 2026 Organising Committee – although they won’t be their usual ‘five-star’ hotels.

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla said the issue over the accommodation for the cricketers had arisen due to the scarcity of five-star hotels in Nagoya. “Whatever they (organisers) are providing, we are staying there and we are keeping a watch what kind of accommodation is being given so that our players are comfortable. Definitely those are not of five-star but a good accommodation,” Shukla said at the send-off ceremony of the Indian contingent in New Delhi on Tuesday.

#WATCH | Delhi: On Indian cricket teams participating in the Asian Games 2026 in Japan, BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla says, “Our team will definitely register a win, which will be a good thing. People in Japan will get to watch cricket. The earlier complaints were that the… pic.twitter.com/kYoPzQW0Se — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2026

“Whatever has been offered to our cricketers that accommodation we have got the photographs all the way and the videos also of that, so I think it’s comfortable. They (cricketers) will be going and staying there because otherwise the options were to make them stay in Osaka or Tokyo that’s far away,” Shukla added.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha also added that the problem had been sorted out but there still remains some lack of clarity over who booked the rooms for the cricketers. “No problem, I think. We have already booked (the hotels). For every player, we cannot book hotel rooms because the accommodation is (not) like (Athletes) Village. They (organisers) are providing a ship and small villas also,” PT Usha was quoted as saying by PTI news agency.

“We also booked the hotel rooms for the players (other athletes). And the cricketers, BCCI, also have booked the hotel for them. Whatever the best hotel is there in Nagoya or Japan, whatever it is, the best one, the cricketers will get it, just like others (other athletes) get,” she added.

The BCCI vice-president informed that the cricketers will not be staying at the twin-sharing rooms but in separate ones. The team will leave for Tokyo on September 20 and play a historic T20I against Japan on September 22. India will open their Asian Games 2026 campaign on September 28 with their quarterfinal match.

“The problem was that Nagoya hasn’t got many hotels. Tokyo is one and a half hour by bullet train, so is Osaka. But in the Asian Games, all the participants are like families, it doesn’t look nice that some teams stay in Tokyo and some in Osaka so it has been decided that our players will live at hotel accommodation there (at Nagoya),” Shukla said.

Cricket ground in Japan is bigger concern: BCCI vice-president

Shukla downplayed the accommodation issue, saying the main issue was the condition of the ground, the pitch and the dressing rooms.

“The big issue big issue was the ground, wicket and dressing rooms. They (organisers) have addressed those things. Asian Cricket Council’s team had gone there and now they (ACC team) are satisfied with the ground, the wickets and dressing rooms, everything is fine,” Shukla informed.

Asked who has arranged the accommodation of the cricketers, Shukla said, “That’s being organized by Indian Olympic Association, Asian Games Organising Committee and Japan Cricket Association. At the ACC meeting in Bangkok, which I had also participated, 52 representatives from various countries were there. We had a full presentation by Japanese representative and he has assured us that all the arrangements will be made keeping in mind the comfort of the players. They have provided the hotels. If there are gaps or loopholes we will address it.”

India are the defending champions in both the men’s and women’s competition from the last Asian Games in China.

“India will definitely do well there. We also have a match on September 22 (India vs Japan for Suzuki Cup). It will be the first match in Japan. It’s being organized very well as far as Asian Games are concerned. We sending our B team is complete rumour. Our full contingent is going with the most talented players and I hope that we’ll definitely win,” Shukla informed.