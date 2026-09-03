BCCI to take BIG call on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s future in Team India ‘review’ meeting in Mumbai

The BCCI review meeting in Mumbai is set to decide on the roadmap for Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja in the lead up to the ODI World Cup 2027 in South Africa.

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Former India captain Rohit Sharma. (Photo: IANS)

BCCI review meeting of Team India: The ODI World Cup 2027 is set to take place in South Africa in little over year’s time and the biggest talking point among the cricket fans is whether former captains Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will make the cut for the tournament. Just a couple of months back, there was massive uproar on social media ahead of the third and final ODI match between India and England at Lord’s when a news report suggested that the senior selection committee headed by Ajit Agarkar had decided to look beyond Rohit Sharma in ODI cricket.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have now called for a much-delayed ‘review’ meeting of Team India’s performance on the the white-ball tours of Ireland and England. The meeting will now also discuss the India cricket team’s performance in Zimbabwe and in the two-match Test series in Sri Lanka recently.

More importantly, a PTI news agency report is suggesting that the BCCI may also discuss the ODI future and roadmap for Indian cricket legends Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja. It was earlier believed that Rohit Sharma may announce his international retirement after the third ODI vs England in July, before he notched up a brilliant century to sign off from the series.

Mar 2025: Rumours that CT Final would be Rohit’s last match. He won the P.O.M award in the Final. Oct 2025: Rumours that Rohit would retire after the Aus series. He won the Player of the Series award. Jul 2026: Rumours that Lord’s ODI would be his last. He responded with a… pic.twitter.com/oWlaxvMj8n — (@Shebas_10dulkar) September 2, 2026

Rohit Sharma was ‘angry’ when asked to announce international retirement

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have already retired from T20I cricket in2024 and from Tests in 2025. Ravindra Jadeja has also retired from T20I cricket in 2024 but is still active in ODI an Test cricket.

Former Mumbai Indians captain was, in fact, intimated by a member of the selection committee (not chairman Ajit Agarkar) that the panel has decided to move on. “Rohit was asked whether he would call time on his career after the Lord’s ODI during the recent tour of England. While the former captain and people close to him maintained a stoic silence, there was buzz that even though he was angry, Rohit had agreed,” a PTI report stated.

Former South Africa cricketer Jonty Rhodes has hinted that Team India will need the experience of Rohit Sharma in ODI World Cup 2027. “You’ve got to remember that having experience at a World Cup is another factor that we don’t factor in. We look at the talent of the players, the ability that they’ve got and their performances. Maybe they’ve had a great knock and had a good season,” Rhodes, who is co-owner of Rotterdam Dockers in ETPL 2026, told JioStar.

“But when it comes down to pressure moments, a World Cup is very much high pressure. Players can look after themselves physically, but that mental strength is something that we don’t often factor in when it comes to selection. But as somebody who’s played in four Cricket World Cups without getting past two semi-finals, I know how stressful it can become. So having someone like Rohit Sharma in your squad is such an asset at a World Cup,” Rhodes added.

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar’s contract ends on October 4

Meanwhile, the BCCI review meeting will be attended by President Mithun Manhas and secretary Devajit Saikia in Mumbai on Thursday apart from head coach Gautam Gambhir, chief selector Ajit Agarkar, Head of BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) VVS Laxman and Indian captains Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer.

Agarkar’s contract as the chairman of selection committee is set to end on October 4 but he is likely to get an extension up to ODI World Cup 2027. The BCCI are also hoping that Gambhir, Agarkar and Laxman also remains on the same page till then.