BCCI’s big plan for Team India stars ahead of New Zealand Tests, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul could play Ranji Trophy

BCCI wants India senior cricketers to play domestic red-ball cricket ahead of the New Zealand Tests, with Shubman Gill, KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah in focus.

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Team India stars could feature in domestic red-ball cricket before New Zealand Tests. (Photo: IANS)

The BCCI is set to push India’s senior men’s cricketers towards domestic red-ball cricket ahead of the team’s upcoming Test tour of New Zealand. As per a report, the board wants the first-choice players to get at least one domestic red-ball game under their belt before the important two-Test series.

India captain Shubman Gill and vice-captain KL Rahul could feature for their respective state teams in the 2026-27 Ranji Trophy season. Gill may turn out for Punjab, while Rahul could represent Karnataka. Jasprit Bumrah could also return to first-class cricket, although his workload will be handled differently because of his fitness requirements.

BCCI wants senior players to get red-ball practice

According to the TOI report, senior players will be ‘expected’ to play at least one red-ball match before the New Zealand Tests, provided they receive clearance from the BCCI medical team.

The board will also keep a close watch on players who have recently faced injury issues. Akash Deep and Nitish Kumar Reddy are among those who will be monitored by the selectors before they are considered for domestic cricket.

The move is aimed at ensuring that India’s Test players have enough match practice before facing New Zealand in conditions that can be challenging for visiting teams.

Bumrah could get special workload plan

Jasprit Bumrah’s case is expected to be treated differently. Given the importance of managing his workload, the fast bowler may not necessarily be required to play a Ranji Trophy match.

Instead, the BCCI could allow Bumrah to choose between a Ranji Trophy fixture and a first-class game for India A, depending on his fitness and workload. The final call is likely to be taken after discussions with the medical team.

India looking to avoid another New Zealand setback

India’s lack of red-ball preparation before an important Test series has caused problems in the past. The team suffered a 0-3 home series defeat against New Zealand in 2024, with the lack of match practice among the concerns surrounding the campaign.

India will face New Zealand in a two-Test series starting November 19. The series will be important for India’s World Test Championship campaign and will also be closely watched as the team continues its transition under head coach Gautam Gambhir.

Domestic cricket policy already in place

The BCCI’s focus on domestic cricket is not entirely new. The policy was introduced after Gambhir and former chief selector Ajit Agarkar took charge in 2024.

At the time, the board made it mandatory for players to take part in domestic cricket when they were available. Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer were among the players who lost their central contracts after not turning up for their respective state teams.

With the New Zealand tour approaching, the BCCI now appears keen to ensure that India’s senior players get valuable red-ball practice before another important Test assignment.