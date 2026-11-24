Ben Stokes makes surprising entry to IPL 2027 mini-auction; Franchises get major boost

Ben Stokes' inclusion in the IPL 2027 mini-auction list could attract strong interest from franchises looking to strengthen their squads. His availability adds another high-profile all-rounder to the pool ahead of the bidding.

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England captain Ben Stokes celebrates his century during Day 4 of the fourth Test match between India and England at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester on Saturday, July 26, 2025. (Photo: IANS/Pankaj Nangia)

In an absolutely massive development, former England captain Ben Stokes, who took retirement from international cricket earlier this year, has thrown his hat for the upcoming 2027 Indian Premier League mini-auction to be held next month in Goa.

The all-rounder will enter at a base price of INR 2 crores, and it will be fair to say, plenty of franchises’ eyes have lit up. Ben Stokes might have passed on the international circuit, but he has remained active in English domestic cricket, most recently featuring for Durham in the County Championship division two.

He could be a massive prospect for a number of franchises who are looking for someone as experienced, especially in the cash-rich IPL. Stokes was once named the player of the tournament, but that was long back ago in 2017 when he represented the Rising Pune Supergiant.

Ben Stokes was also a part of Chennai Super Kings for the 2023 season but featured only twice in what was CSK’s fifth IPL title winning season with MS Dhoni in charge. He will bring a lot of balance to whichever side he will play for.

The 35-year-old’s inclusion comes as a surprise, considering his participation in the auction was initially in doubt. Stokes had skipped the 2025 mega auction, and according to the Board of Control for Cricket in India rules, overseas players who do not register for the mega auction become ineligible to enter the following year’s auction.

“Any player who registers in the player auction and after getting picked at the auction, makes himself unavailable before the start of the season, will get banned from participating in the tournament and player auction for 2 Seasons. Any Overseas Player will have to register for the Big Auction. In case the overseas player doesn’t register, then he will be ineligible to register in the following year’s player auction,” the rule read.

However, the England all-rounder has received permission from the authorities to register for the 2027 mini-auction.

Ben Stokes has represented three franchises in the IPL. He played for Rising Pune Supergiant in 2017, Rajasthan Royals from 2018 to 2021 and Chennai Super Kings in 2023. Across five seasons and 45 matches, Stokes has scored 935 runs and picked up 28 wickets.

IPL auction details

The IPL 2027 mini-auction will take place on December 16 at ITC Grand Goa, with the bidding scheduled to begin at 11 AM IST. The auction will be a one-day event and will mark the return of the IPL auction to India after three consecutive overseas editions.

A total of 1220 players have registered for the mini-auction, consisting of 14 capped and 798 uncapped Indian players along with 170 capped and 69 uncapped international names.

Another 127 players, who have played in the IPL before but are uncapped, will also enter the fray. Associate nations will have a representation of 42 players.