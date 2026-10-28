Bhuvneshwar Kumar not bothered about his India future, says he is looking forward to performing well in domestic circuit

Bhuvneshwar Kumar hasn't had the easiest of returns to the Indian side as he has conceded 139 runs combined across the first three T20Is in New Zealand

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/bhuvneshwar-kumar-not-bothered-about-his-india-future-says-he-is-looking-forward-to-performing-well-in-domestic-circuit-8539912/ Copy

Bhuvneshwar Kumar during the post-match press conference of the third T20I. (Photo: X)

Veteran Indian seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who staged his national team return earlier this month, is not bothered at all about his India future, especially when it comes to re-entering the one-day side ahead of next year’s ICC Cricket World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been leading India’s seam bowling attack in the on-going five-match T20I series in New Zealand, which the men in blue have won by 3-0 with two more matches to go. The remaining fixtures will take place on October 30 and November 1.

Yesterday, in the decisive third T20I, the Shreyas Iyer-led side clinched an emphatic one-sided 6-wicket victory, chasing down the target of 199 with ease, thanks to Abhishek Sharma’s player of the match winning 113 off 38 and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s rampage knock of 45 off 19.

That helped India claim an unassailable 3-0 lead ahead of the fourth T20I at Eden Park in Auckland. After the end of the match, Bhuvneshwar Kumar appeared in the press conference and addressed his future with the national team.

When asked about his plans, the 36-year-old clarified that he is not thinking that far about his future as he is completely focused on the present and on playing in the domestic circuit be it the Mushtaq Ali or Vijay Hazare trophy.

“It is great to be playing for India again but I am not thinking too much about the future. I will continue to play domestic cricket, whether it is Mushtaq Ali or Vijay Hazare,” Bhuvneshwar Kumar told the media.

The right-arm seamer then credited his performances in the Indian Premier League as the key reason behind his reintegration into the Indian team, claiming that he did not necessarily chase after it. “I did not chase this (playing for India again) though it was always the dream. Credit goes to my performances in the IPL over the past two years,” Bhuvneshwar Kumar concluded.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s performance in this series

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has seemingly struggled in the first three T20Is against New Zealand, managing just one wicket in 12 overs. He conceded 139 runs at an economy rate of 11.58, with his best figures being 1/50. In the first T20I, he gave away 49 runs without taking a wicket.

He picked up Daryl Mitchell for six in the second match but conceded 50 runs in four overs. In the third T20I, he went wicketless again, giving away 40 runs. After returning to international cricket following a gap of nearly four years, the pacer has, thus far, found it difficult to control his bowling.

He will return in action on October 31 and November 1 for the last two T20Is.