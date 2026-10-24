Bhuvneshwar Kumar opens up on his return to Team India after four years ahead of second T20I vs New Zealand

Star Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar opens up on his return to the Indian team ahead of the second T20I clash against New Zealand.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/bhuvneshwar-kumar-opens-up-on-his-return-to-team-india-after-four-years-ahead-of-second-t20i-vs-new-zealand-8538804/ Copy

Bhuvneshwar Kumar opens up on his return to the Indian team after four years (Image - X)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has returned to Team India after almost four years. He led India’s fast bowling in the first T20I against New Zealand on Thursday (October 22). However, he could not take any wickets and gave away 49 runs in his four overs.

Bhuvneshwar has taken 90 wickets in 89 T20I matches. He is likely to play in the second T20I against New Zealand on Saturday (October 24). The match will be played at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Before the second T20I, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a post on X. In the post, Bhuvneshwar talked about his return to the Indian team.

In the video, Bhuvneshwar said that playing for India is the biggest honour. He said he was very happy to get another chance to play for the country. He also said that he does not expect too much from himself, as this has helped him in the past.

“Apni country ko represent karne se bada pride bahut hi kam hota hai. I am getting that again, so really happy. Jis headspace mein hu (usme) bahut simple hai, koi expectation nahi hai mujhe khud se. I think that’s how things worked out for me in the last 3-4 years. Koi expectation nahi hai, just keep doing your work,” Bhuvneshwar said.

“Hum baat karte hain — be in the present, aage ka nahi socho, I think that’s the headspace I am in right now, and vo hua hai aakhiri ke 3-4 saalon se. I know mai country ke liye nahi khela, par jo cheezein maine kari, jo maturity mere andar aayi as a person. I think usne ye hi sikhaya hai ki just be in the present,” he added.

Bhuvneshwar’s performance in the last two IPL seasons helped him return to Team India. He said he did not put any pressure on himself and focused on helping his team win. He also said he was happy to win the IPL title in both seasons.

“I think the last 2 IPL seasons aise the jab mai IPL mei gaya toh zero expectations the, mujhe khud se bhi zero expectations the, but aisa nahi tha ki maine preparation nahi kari. Maine puri preparation kari, jo bhi cheez chahiye prepare karne ke liye — from fitness to skills, mental aspect, vo sab maine kiya — but haan, zero expectations thi ki mai kya karunga. Of course, tha ki mujhe team ke liye contribute karna hai, lekin maine kabhi nahi socha tha ki iss tarah se IPL jayega, 2 IPL titles 2 saal mei milenge.”