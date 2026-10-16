Bhuvneshwar Kumar set to make India comeback early, added to 5th T20I squad vs WI as Arshdeep Singh is injured

IND vs WI 5th T20I: Bhuvneshwar Kumar added to India squad after Arshdeep Singh suffers shoulder injury ahead of series decider in Bengaluru.

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Bhuvneshwar Kumar set to make India comeback early, added to 5th T20I squad vs WI as Arshdeep Singh is injured (Photo: X)

India have added experienced pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar to their squad for the fifth and final T20I against West Indies after Arshdeep Singh sustained a blow to his bowling shoulder. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the change on Friday, ahead of the series decider in Bengaluru on Saturday, October 17.

Arshdeep was injured during the fourth T20I in Hyderabad on Wednesday. His availability for the final match will depend on his recovery, with the team set to take a call before the game.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar returns to India’s T20I squad

The Men’s Selection Committee has brought Bhuvneshwar into the squad as India prepare for the series-deciding clash at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The senior fast bowler brings years of international experience and could provide another pace option for the hosts.

India and West Indies are level in the five-match series, making Saturday’s encounter crucial for both teams. The Indian team will be keen to finish the series with a win on home soil.

The BCCI confirmed that Arshdeep suffered the blow to his bowling shoulder during the fourth T20I. However, the board has not ruled him out of the final match yet, as his participation will be decided after assessing his recovery.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar firstly named in India’s T20 squad for the New Zealand series, which begins on October 22 and runs until November 1.

The 36-year-old last played for India in a T20I against New Zealand in Napier on November 22, 2022. He has not represented the national cricket team in any format since.

India squad for New Zealand T20 2026

Team India squad: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Tilak Varma (vice-captain), Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav.

Arshdeep Singh’s fitness in focus ahead of decider

Arshdeep was struck by a short-pitched delivery from West Indies pacer Shamar Joseph during the final over of India’s chase in Hyderabad. The left-arm fast bowler appeared to be in discomfort after being hit and eventually walked off the field.

His fitness will be an important concern for India ahead of the final T20I. The team management will assess his condition before deciding whether he can take the field in Bengaluru.

India’s updated T20I squad

India’s updated squad for the fifth T20I against West Indies includes: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (Wicketkeeper), Sanju Samson (Wicketkeeper), Tilak Varma (Vice-Captain), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Naman Dhir and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

India will now wait for a final update on Arshdeep’s fitness before the series decider. Bhuvneshwar’s inclusion gives the team an experienced pace option as they prepare for the final match against West Indies.