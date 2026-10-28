Big blow for India as Prasidh Krishna likely out of New Zealand ODI series, Auqib Nabi set to be replaced

IND vs NZ: Prasidh Krishna likely to miss ODI series starting Nov 4 in Auckland due to hamstring injury. Pacer to undergo fitness test at Centre of Excellence Bengaluru.

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India fast bowler Prasidh Krishna (Photo: PTI)

India fast bowler Prasidh Krishna is likely to miss the upcoming five-match ODI series against New Zealand as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury. The series is scheduled to begin in Auckland on November 4, with the Indian team still monitoring the pacer’s fitness ahead of the tour.

According to a BCCI source, Prasidh is recovering well but must complete his fitness assessment and match simulation at the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru before a final decision is made about his availability.

Prasidh Krishna to undergo fitness tests in Bengaluru

Prasidh has been out of action since September 30, when he injured his hamstring during the second ODI against the West Indies in Guwahati. He bowled only five overs before leaving the field and was later ruled out of the third ODI.

The pacer has since been undergoing rehabilitation at the CoE. His upcoming fitness tests will help the medical team assess whether he is ready to return to competitive cricket.

“Prasidh is recovering well and he has his match simulation and fitness test lined up at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru on November 1 and 2.

“In any case, the team management as well as national selection committee believes that Prasidh should be fully ready for Tests where he is required more than ODIs,” BCCI source told PTI.

The team management is expected to take a cautious approach rather than rush the fast bowler back before he has regained full fitness.

India want Prasidh ready for Test series

Prasidh’s availability for the ODI leg remains uncertain, but the team management is keen to have him fit for the two-Test series that follows. His height and ability to extract bounce make him an option for India’s pace attack, particularly in overseas conditions.

The final decision is expected after his assessments in Bengaluru. His recovery will be closely watched as India prepare for a demanding tour of New Zealand.

Auqib Nabi impresses for India A

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir fast bowler Auqib Nabi has caught attention with his performance in the first unofficial red-ball match between India A and New Zealand A in Lincoln. His showing could strengthen his case for future opportunities, although any selection decision will depend on the selectors and the team’s requirements.

India’s ODI squad includes several experienced players, with Shubman Gill set to captain the side in the first three matches and Shreyas Iyer taking charge for the final two. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are also part of the ODI plans.

With the series starting on November 4, Prasidh’s fitness update will be an important factor in India’s final preparations. The team will hope to have clarity on his recovery soon, especially with the Test series remaining a key priority.