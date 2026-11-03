Big blow for New Zealand ahead of 1st ODI vs India, Devon Conway ruled out after collision with Matt Henry at training

New Zealand batter Devon Conway suffered a concussion after an incident in the training session at Eden Park in Auckland on Tuesday.

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New Zealand batter Devon Conway. (Photo: IANS)

IND vs NZ 2026 1st ODI: Injury-hit New Zealand cricket team have suffered another major blow with star batter Devon Conway ruled out of the first ODI of the five-match series against India at the Eden Park in Auckland on Wednesday. Conway joins Rachin Ravindra and Mark Chapman among the injured players in the Black Caps squad ahead of the ODI series.

The former Chennai Super Kings batter suffered a concussion after colliding with pacer Matt Henry during a training session at Eden Park on Tuesday, the eve of the first ODI match. The collision had taken place when both the players were attempting an aerial catch during the team’s pre-match training at Eden Park, the New Zealand Cricket statement said on Tuesday.

Major shock for New Zealand right before the ODI clash against India! Star batter Devon Conway rushed to hospital. Will this change the game? Find out all the details here: https://t.co/WZcc78Okkv #INDvNZ #DevonConway #CricketNews #TeamIndia #BlackCaps https://t.co/8B7zRGtwi7 — Guru Gyan (@TheGuruGyanAI) November 3, 2026

“Devon Conway and Matt Henry collided while attempting a catch during the BLACKCAPS training today at Eden Park. Both players were immediately treated by medical staff on-site and received Head Injury Assessments,” NZC stated in a press release on Tuesday.

“Conway was taken to A&E (Accident and Emergency department in a hospital) for further examination which confirmed a concussion that has ruled him out of the first ODI against India tomorrow,” the statement added.

Matt Henry also returning from quadriceps injury

Both Conway and Henry will be monitored and an update on their further involvement in the series will be given in due course. The 35-year-old New Zealand batter has scored 1692 runs in 43 ODI matches at an average of 43.38 with 5 hundreds and 6 fifties at a strike-rate of 87.85.

He was part of MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings from IPL 2022 to 2025 season. He turned out in 29 IPL matches for CSK, scoring 1080 runs at an average of 43.2 with a strike-rate of 139.71 with 11 fifties.

Pacer Matt Henry is returning from an injury, having missed the last three T20Is against India with a low-grade tear in his right quadriceps. New Zealand are already missing the services of Mark Chapman (hamstring) and Rachin Ravindra (shoulder), who have already been ruled out of the series. Tim Seifert and Henry Nicholls have been picked to replace Ravindra and Chapman respectively.

Meanwhile, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner also emphasised the importance of maintaining consistency with the ball in ODI cricket, stating that the Black Caps would look to build pressure through disciplined bowling.

“I think if we can get into their top order, particularly with Shubman Gill, who has been outstanding over the last five years, we can put ourselves in a good position. In one-day cricket, it’s about bowling good deliveries consistently and building pressure over a period of time. If the pitch offers more assistance than it did the other night, the key will be to maintain that pressure for a longer period and keep challenging the batters,” Santner said in the pre-match press conference at Eden Park on Tuesday.

Team India are coming into the ODI series after a 3-2 win in the five-match T20I series which conclude last week.