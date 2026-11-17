Big blow for New Zealand ahead of Test series vs India, Mitchell Santner ruled out with fractured hand

New Zealand's white-ball captain Mitchell Santner will be unavailable for two-match Test series against India beginning in Wellington on Thursday due to injury.

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Mitchell Santner will be unavailable to play in two-match Test series against India. (Photo: IANS)

India vs New Zealand 2026 1st Test: Tom Latham’s New Zealand cricket team have suffered a major blow with all-rounder and left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner ruled out of the two-match Test series against India beginning at Basin Reserve in Wellington on Thursday. Santner, who is the white-ball captain of the New Zealand team, has been ruled out of both the Test matches in the series after fracturing his right hand in the fifth ODI against India at Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

A statement from New Zealand Cricket (NZC) revealed that scans had confirmed a fracture after Santner had been struck on the hand in the fifth ODI match, which the Black Caps lost to lose the series 3-1. Santner’s New Zealand team had also lost the T20I series with a 3-2 margin before that.

MITCHELL SANTNER RULED OUT OF INDIA TEST SERIES! NZ have named Dean Foxcroft as his replacement after Santner suffered a hand injury during the fifth ODI. #MitchellSantner #NewZealandCricket #INDvNZ https://t.co/pUVHLa8FyW — CREX (@Crex_live) November 17, 2026

Central Districts spin-bowling all-rounder Dean Foxcroft has been called up as Santner’s replacement in the Test squad. Foxcroft had made his Test debut against Ireland in May.

Santner, who was retained for Rs 2 crore by Nita Ambani’s MI ahead of IPL 2026, return-to-play timeline is currently being worked out, with NZC set to provide an update on his availability for the Test series against Australia that follows the ongoing assignment.

The 34-year-old has claimed 80 wickets in 33 Tests in his career at an average of 33.95 with 2 five-wicket hauls and 1 ten-wicket haul against India. In New Zealand, Santner has played in 14 Tests and claimed 32 wickets at an average of 25.96.

But the home team will be pleased by the return of all-rounder Rachin Ravindra, who had missed the T20I and ODI series against India due to injury. The 26-year-old Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder will be returning to international cricket after an eight-week rehabilitation period following a shoulder dislocation.

“Watching the guys play on TV, you get a little bit of FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out), you want to be out there. I’m super excited, especially in Wellington. It’s always nice to have your first game back in three months at your home ground,” Ravindra said in Wellington ahead of the first Test on Tuesday.

“For us, it’s just about adjusting a little bit, whether it’s being slightly wider in your stance, a little bit lower or having a stronger base. Luckily, we’re used to it. I’ve played a lot of cricket here for Wellington too, and that northerly that hits you in the eye is something we’re familiar with. There are small, technical things, but I wouldn’t say it’s rocket science,” Ravindra added.

The first Test against India will be played at Wellington’s Basin Reserve, while the second Test will be held at Hagley Oval in Christchurch from November 27. New Zealand had whitewashed India at home 3-0 the last time that the two sides faced off in Test cricket.