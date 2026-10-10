Big blow for New Zealand as star LSG pacer ruled out for all-format series against India

Blackcaps head coach Rob Walter called it a disappointing scenario for the pace batter of the Kiwi side ahead of a busy three-month period

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New Zealand's William O'Rourke celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of India's Ravindra Jadeja on day four of the first cricket Test match between India and New Zealand at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, October 19, 2024. (Photo: IANS/Dhananjay Yadav)

In a huge blow for New Zealand, right-arm pacer William O’Rourke has been ruled out of the upcoming home all-format series against India starting later this month with a five-match T20I series. The 25-year-old is still recovering from left hamstring and calf injuries, which he sustained over the last one year.

Seven months before tearing his hamstring on the final day of the third Test against England three months ago at Trent Bridge, Will O’Rourke had endured a back stress fracture and that has still not recovered properly.

Kiwi head coach Rob Walter called it a precautionary measure after thorough discussions with New Zealand’s medical team. The Blackcaps are eyeing O’Rourke’s return later this December for the four-match Test series in Australia.

O’Rourke will miss out on crucial game time against India with a total of 12 matches to be played across formats. His head coach called it a disappointing scenario given the fact that the pacer was set to feature in all of the matches but it is not ideal for him to take so much bowling load.

“It’s obviously disappointing for Will to have to miss such a marquee tour at home against India. He was set to feature in both the ODI and Test series, but following subsequent discussions, we all agreed it was best for him to take some more time to rehabilitate both injuries and safely build up his bowling loads,” Rob Walter said.

Walter also said New Zealand are taking a conservative way to handle the bowler’s recovery and return and want him to be fully fit before the four Tests at the land down under. The Blackcaps head coach further cautioned about his side’s criticality with the ball over the next months.

“Our pace bowling resources will be critical over the next few months so we’re taking a conservative approach to Will’s return to ensure he’s fully fit before he takes the field again,” Walter added.

William O’Rourke could take the field for the Plunket Shield in late December and turn up fit for the first Test at Perth on 9 of the month. “Ideally he’ll be able to return for Canterbury in the Plunket Shield in late December, and in a perfect world he’ll be ready to go for the opening Test against Australia in Perth on December 9, Walter concluded.

India’s tour of New Zealand full schedule