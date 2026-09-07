Big BLOW for Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana after Shafali Verma sendoff gesture, ICC have decided…

The International Cricket Council (ICC) takes action against Pakistan captain Fatima Sana after a Shafali Verma sendoff gesture ahead of the Women's Asia Cup clash against Hong Kong. Scroll down to read the full story.

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ICC takes action against Fatima Sana after a Shafali Verma sendoff gesture

Recently, Team India and Pakistan played an important match in the Women’s Asia Cup 2026. The match was one-sided as Harmanpreet Kaur’s side registered a massive victory over their arch-rivals in the match by 7 wickets at the Dubai International Stadium.

However, during the match, there was a moment came, where Pakistan captain and star player Fatima Sana showed a sendoff action to Indian star Shafali Varma, after dismissing her. Meanwhile, the International Cricket Council (ICC) took action against her.

Fatima Sana fined and handed demerit point over controversial incident against India

After the controversial action against Shafali Varma, Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana has been fined 10 per cent of her match fee and handed a demerit point for a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct during the Women’s Asia Cup clash against India.

Pakistan’s skipper was found guilty of breaching Article 2.5, which means “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon dismissal.”

It was the second time that this thing was repeated by Fatima Sana within a 24-month period. Previously, she received a demerit point during a T20I match against Ireland in Dublin on August 6, 2025.

Discussing the match between India and Pakistan in the Women’s Asia Cup 2026, Pakistan got the chance to bat first in the match, where they already lost the match as they got all out for 55 runs. In the match, Indian spinners played a match-winning role for them as their impressive bowling performances ended all hopes for them.

Players like Shree Charani, Deepti Sharma and Prema Rawat played a crucial role for them, which helped the Women in Blue to deliver a spectacular performance and bowled out their arch-rivals for just 55 runs.

The 56-run target was a piece of a cake for the Indian team as they easily completed the target in just 8.4 overs. At the beginning of their innings, Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana created trouble for Team India as they dismissed Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal in the match. Still couldn’t stop Team India winning the match by a big margin.

Their next will be against Hong Kong, which will be played on Monday at the Dubai International Stadium. It’s going to be an important one for them as it will help them to recover from the loss and move forward in the tournament.