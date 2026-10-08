BIG blow for Preity Zinta’s PBKS ahead of IPL 2027 auction, THESE star cricketers have quit

Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings team failed to reach the IPL 2026 Playoffs stages after finishing one point behind Rajasthan Royals in 5th place earlier this year.

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PBKS co-owners Preity Zinta (left) with captain Shreyas Iyer. (Photo: BCCI/IPL)

IPL 2027: Bollywood star Preity Zinta co-owned Punjab Kings just failed to qualify for the IPL 2026 Playoffs by one point after reaching the IPL 2025 final last year. Now just a month ahead of IPL retention deadline of November 15, two senior members of head coach Ricky Ponting’s support staff have decided to part ways with Shreyas Iyer’s team.

The double blow comes just a couple of months ahead of IPL 2027 Player Auction which are scheduled to take place in Goa between December 14 and 16. After the departure of spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule earlier this year, fielding coach Brad Haddin and fast bowling coach James Hopes have decided to part ways from Punjab Kings, according to a report in Cricbuzz website.

Former Australia wicketkeeper Brad Haddin and former Aussie all-rounder Hopes have recently informed the franchise about their decision and the team have already begun to look for replacements to join Ponting.

IPL2027 Breaking

Punjab Kings part ways with fast bowling coach James Hopes and fielding coach Brad Haddin.

Head coach Ricky Ponting will oversee the selection of their replacements. https://t.co/upUDVUEQPb — Aditya Saundarya (@Kuch_lafz_) October 8, 2026

Haddin and Hopes are believed to have landed big jobs in the Big Bash League (BBL) in Australia. Haddin and Hopes replacements will be decided by Ponting and sources informed Cricbuzz website that they could be finalised before the auction in mid-December.

Hopes was known to be close to Ponting and he had moved to the Punjab franchise along with Ponting from Delhi Capitals a couple of seasons back. Haddin was retained from the previous management headed by Trevor Bayliss.

Haddin turned out in 66 Tests and scored 3266 runs at an average of 32.98 with 4 hundreds and 18 fifties. He also scored 3122 ODI runs in 126 matches at an average of 31.53 with 2 hundreds and 16 fifties to his name. The 48-year-old wicketkeeper also scored 402 T20I runs in 34 matches in his career.

Hopes, on the other hand, represented Australia in 84 ODIs and 12 T20I games. He scored 1326 ODI runs and claimed 67 wickets in his career.

The PBKS management are in touch with Ponting and decisions on interviews with interested candidates will be taken once Ponting gives them the go-ahead. “The head coach will take the call,” a PBKS source told Cricbuzz.

Former India leg-spinner Bahutule had resigned immediately after IPL 2026 season to take up the spin-bowling coach role with Team India under Gautam Gambhir. A former member of the Rajasthan Royals team, Bahutule had joined the franchise ahead of IPL 19 season, having come in place of former India all-rounder Sunil Joshim who took charge as a spin bowling coach at the Centre of Excellence (Coe) in Bengaluru.