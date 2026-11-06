Big blow for Shubman Gill’s Team India, Rishabh Pant out of NZ A third match but Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja return

Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has failed to recover from a side strain and will be unavailable for third 'Unofficial' Test vs New Zealand A starting in Lincoln on Saturday.

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Rishabh Pant (left) and Jasprit Bumrah. (Photo: IANS)

India A vs New Zealand A 2026 3rd Unofficial Test: The injury woes for Team India refuse to end with wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant set to be ruled out of third unofficial Test between India A and New Zealand A scheduled to begin at Lincoln on Saturday. Pant is yet to recover from side strain that he suffered while leading Rest of India team in Irani Cup 2026 last month.

The former India vice-captain’s absence from the ‘Unofficial’ Test against New Zealand now puts him in doubt for 1st Test and possibly event the two-match series starting in Wellington on November 19. However, pacer Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja are set to return to the long-format with this four-day game, according to Cricinfo website.

Team India T20I vice-captain Tilak Varma will be joining the India ‘A’ squad in Lincoln as replacement for injured Pant. Rajasthan Royals wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel will continue to lead the India A side, which also includes seam-bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, who was part of India’s ODI squad until Wednesday. Jurel, who scored a century in 2nd unofficial match vs New Zealand ‘A’, could be India’s first-choice wicketkeeper in the two-match Test series against the Black Caps if Pant fails to recover from injury.

Pacer Prasidh Krishna is also expected to feature in the India A fixture as he looks to regain match fitness following three weeks of rehabilitation for a hamstring strain which he suffered in second ODI match against West Indies last month.

Meanwhil, Mohammed Siraj has joined India’s ODI squad in Wellington ahead of Saturday’s second ODI match after missing the series opener in Auckland. Siraj was rested following his appearance in the drawn second unofficial Test against New Zealand A at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, where he took four wickets for 118 runs in 35 overs.

love this game. #RP17 https://t.co/w36QV4kGVZ — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) November 5, 2026

New Zealand A suffer multiple injury blows

Hosts New Zealand A, on the other hand, have been hit by multiple injuries ahead of the third and final unofficial Test against India A with pacers Simon Keene and Fraser Sheat ruled out. While Keene suffered a grade two left hamstring tear and Sheat injured his left side during the previous matches.

Lister is working through a return-to-play programme for a right side-strain sustained while training with Auckland, New Zealand Cricket said in a statement. “Central Stags Brett Randell and Northern Districts Zak Gibson will now remain in the squad for game three, and Otago Volts bowler Danru Ferns will come into the squad,” NZC statement read.

Wellington batter Tim Robinson will also remain with the ‘A’ squad with Henry Nicholls now part of the senior squad for the ongoing ODI series against India.

Updated New Zealand A squad

Adi Ashok, Matt Boyle, Max Chu (WK), Danru Ferns, Dean Foxcroft, Zak Gibson, Curtis Heaphy, Rhys Mariu, Jarrod McKay, Cam Paul, Dale Phillips, Brett Randell, Tim Robinson