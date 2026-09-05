Big blow for South Zone as KL Rahul set to miss Duleep Trophy final

Star Indian player KL Rahul is all set to miss the Duleep Trophy final for South Zone. Take a look and read the full story to know all the details.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/big-blow-for-south-zone-as-kl-rahul-set-to-miss-duleep-trophy-final-8517628/ Copy

Big blow for South Zone KL Rahul to miss Duleep Trophy final

KL Rahul will miss the Duleep Trophy 2026 final between South Zone and East Zone. The India Test vice-captain was expected to feature for South Zone after the BCCI asked him to play in the domestic red-ball tournament. However, Rahul has not travelled to Chennai for the summit clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

KL Rahul to miss Duleep Trophy final, Jagadeesan and Bhui to open

South Zone captain Tilak Varma confirmed Rahul’s absence during the pre-match press conference. He said that the star batter will not be available for the final as he has not reached Chennai. His absence will be a big blow for South Zone ahead of their important clash against East Zone. “KL bhai (Rahul) isn’t there,” Tilak said.

With KL Rahul unavailable, Narayan Jagadeesan and Ricky Bhui are likely to open the batting for South Zone in the Duleep Trophy final. South Zone will be looking to go one step further this time after finishing as runners-up in the previous edition.

The BCCI had also asked Devdutt Padikkal and Mohammed Siraj to play in the final. Unlike Rahul, both players have made themselves available and are expected to be part of South Zone’s playing XI for the big clash.

Tilak Varma hails Padikkal’s form, calls his inclusion A big boost for South Zone

Tilak, who hit a century and a half-century in the semifinal against North Zone at the BCCI Centre of Excellence, confirmed that Devdutt Padikkal will come in at No. 3 for South Zone.

“Him (Devdutt Padikkal) coming into the side will really strengthen our batting line-up. The kind of form we have seen from him in the last two or three games has been really great, so having him will be a big boost for us,” Tilak said.

Devdutt Padikkal has been in excellent form over the past few weeks. He smashed two centuries for India in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka last month. Before that, he also scored a hundred in the warm-up game against Sri Lanka Cricket XI in Colombo.

“It will be a big boost for us with the kind of form they (Padikkal and Siraj) are in. It will be really helpful. They can share their experience with the players since we have quite a few young players in the side,” Tilak added.