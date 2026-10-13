BIG blow for star player from Shubman Gill’s GT, ruled out for at least 3 months due to injury

Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans had reached IPL 2026 final where they lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru earlier this year.

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England's Jos Buttler was part of Gujarat Titans team in IPL 2026 season. (Photo: IANS)

Former England captain and Gujarat Titans wicketkeeper Jos Buttler is looking at a lengthy layoff from international and franchise cricket after undergoing a surgery on his left hamstring recently. Buttler injured his hamstring during England’s ODI series win over Sri Lanka last month.

The England wicketkeeper, who was retained for Rs 15.75 crore by Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans ahead of IPL 2026, sustained the injury during his side’s loss to Sri Lanka in the second ODI at Headingley in Leeds on September 24.

The surgery means that Buttler will be ruled out of England’s tri-series against Pakistan as the squad is set to depart next week. The 36-year-old is also set to miss England’s white-ball tour of Australia next month with the England Cricket Board (ECB) set to announce the squad for the series on Tuesday.

Buttler revealed in an Instagram post on Monday that he had undergone surgery, sharing a picture of himself giving a ‘thumbs-up’ from his hospital bed, with his left leg secured in a brace. “Successful [sic] surgery and on the road to recovery. Feeling more motivated than ever!” read Buttler’s caption.

Buttler’s injury has brought to an end to an impressive run of form for England’s former white-ball skipper and two-time World Cup winner. After a difficult T20 World Cup 2026 campaign in India earlier this year, where he managed only 87 runs as Harry Brook-led side reached the semi-finals, Buttler bounced back strongly, scoring 466 runs across his next nine white-ball internationals including against Team India.

His resurgence included a blistering 69 off 49 balls, featuring five sixes, in the innings during which he sustained the hamstring injury. On Monday, Buttler and fellow England white-ball veteran Adil Rashid were handed one-year contract extensions by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). The extensions mean Buttler’s current deal is set to expire before the start of next year’s 50-over World Cup in South Africa.

Buttler had scored 526 runs in 17 matches in the IPL 2026 season for GT as his side managed to reach the IPL 2026 final where they lost to Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The Englishman had four fifties with a strike-rate of 152.46 in IPL 2026.

The GT wicketkeeper has scored 5678 runs in 204 ODI matches at an average of 39.15 with 11 hundreds and 30 fifties for England. He Has also scored 4384 runs in 163 T20I matches at an average of 34.79 with 2 hundreds and 30 fifties and a strike-rate of 150.13.