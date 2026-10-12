BIG blow for Team India before NZ Tests, Rishabh Pant is ruled out

Big jolt for the Indian team ahead of the New Zealand Tests as Rishabh Pant is ruled out of it. Scroll down to see the player who will replace in the series.

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Rishabh Pant ruled out of New Zealand Tests

Rishabh Pant will not be available for the first two games of India A’s multi-day series against New Zealand A. The selectors have brought in Kumar Kushagra to replace the injured wicketkeeper-batter.

Pant picked up a left-side muscle strain while captaining Rest of India in the Irani Cup. The team management will review his fitness before deciding whether he can feature in the third match.

Pant’s participation in the series, which is part of India’s preparations for Test cricket, was subject to fitness clearance. In his absence, captain Dhruv Jurel is expected to take the wicketkeeping duties in the first two matches, while Kushagra will serve as another option.

Kushagra, 21, has impressed with his recent performances in first-class cricket. He has registered two centuries in his last three matches, including one in the Duleep Trophy final and another against Australia A in Puducherry.

The India A series against New Zealand A will be an important part of India’s preparation for the upcoming Test series. Several players who regularly play Test cricket are part of the squad. The games will give them more time in the middle and get them ready for the rigors of playing in New Zealand. The two-Test series will also be crucial for India’s hopes of making it to the World Test Championship final.

The three-match series will begin in Lincoln on October 24. The second match will be played in Christchurch from October 31, while the third and final game will take place in Lincoln from November 7.

The matches will give the players a chance to get into some form and get used to the conditions in New Zealand. They will also help the team management check the players’ fitness and performance before the important Test series.

India A’s updated squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Smaran, Dhruv Jurel (c&wk), Washington Sundar, Auqib Nabi, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj, Manav Suthar, Mukesh Choudhary, Sai Sudharsan, Yash Rathod, Mukesh Kumar, Kumar Kushagra [wk] (1st and 2nd matches).