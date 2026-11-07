Big blow for Team India! Hardik Pandya set to miss Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026-27

Star Indian player Hardik Pandya is all set to miss the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026-27. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Hardik Pandya is set to miss Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (Image - BCCI)

Hardik Pandya will have to wait longer to make a comeback in cricket as he is missing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026-27 as well. Baroda had recently announced their 15-member squad for the domestic T20 tournament but Hardik’s name was absent from the list. The team will be led by his brother Krunal Pandya in the competition.

Hardik last featured in a cricket match on May 24, 2026 for Mumbai Indians in the IPL. Since then, he has not played any competitive matches. His absence from the Baroda team means that he will not return to cricket through this tournament.

Earlier, Hardik was selected for India A’s one-day series against Australia A in October. However, he had to pull out of the team after suffering another injury to his shin. He was still feeling pain while bowling, which stopped him from playing in the series.

The Indian all-rounder has spent a lot of time at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru to get fit again. He first went there after suffering from back pain during the IPL. Later, he also faced a leg injury, which further delayed his return to cricket.

Hardik last played for India in the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand. The match took place before IPL 2026. Since then, he has stayed away from international and domestic cricket because of his injuries. Now, fans will have to wait longer to see him back on the field.

India are currently playing an ODI series against New Zealand. After this, the team will play a T20I series against Sri Lanka at home in December.

With the ODI World Cup set to take place in Africa next year, India would want Hardik Pandya to return to the team soon. He is an important player for the team in T20 cricket. However, head coach Gautam Gambhir has said that both Hardik and Jasprit Bumrah were “extremely important”, there was no question of taking them to the World Cup “half-cooked”.