Big jolt for Team India ahead of the ODI series against West Indies as captain Gill…

Big worry for the Men in blue ahead of the three-match ODI series against West Indies, starting from September 27th. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Major setback for India ahead of ODI series against West Indies

Team India is ready to face West Indies as their rival in the three-match ODI series. The series is starting on September 27. Ahead of this important series, the Indian team faced a major blow regarding their star player, who plays a vital role for them.

On Friday (September 25), the Indian team were preparing for the ODI series against West Indies. Where the Indian ODI captain and star player, Shubman Gill, left the net session as he suffered a fast ball on his elbow by Mohammed Siraj. According to Cricbuzz’s report, Shubman Gill also got treatment for his elbow from a physio after this incident.

However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is still left with their statement as they didn’t give any update regarding the Indian captain’s injury update to the cricket world and fans. The Men in Blue are ready to play the first match of the ODI series on Sunday.

On Saturday, the Indian team will sit for a press conference, where they might give an update on Shubman Gill’s injury. If he misses out, star batter Yashasvi Jaiswal is likely to replace him for the ODI matches.

In the last three games, Shubman Gill has been dealing with a lot of injuries and health issues. The injury concerns caused him a major setback as, due to dengue, he wasn’t able to play for India in the ODI World Cup 2023.

Meanwhile, a thumb injury in November 2024, ruined his chances to play in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Between late 2025 and mid-2026, after suffering a neck sprain against South Africa, which also required observation and extensive rehabilitation.

He suffered a toe injury in December 2025. His neck problem came back during the IPL in April 2026. In July, he had to leave the match against England because of leg cramps. In August, a finger injury during practice also stopped him from playing a warm-up match before the Sri Lanka Test series.

After facing these injuries, he has also asked the BCCI for better player care, more rest between series and more practice time when players change from one format to another.

India’s ODI team: Shubman Gill [C], Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul [VC], Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj, Auqib Nabi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Naman Dhir.

India’s T20I Team: Shreyas Iyer [C], Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan [WK], Sanju Samson [WK], Tilak Varma [VC], Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav.