Big jolt for Team India as THIS star is ruled out of the T20I series, his name is…

A big setback for the Indian team ahead of the second T20I against Afghanistan as a star player is ruled out of the T20I series. Scroll down to read the full story.

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A star player is ruled out of IND vs AFG T20I series

Team India played their first T20I against Afghanistan on Sunday, where they managed to defeat their opponents in the friendly series. Their dominance created a big setback for the rivals in the first clash as they defeated them by seven wickets.

The second clash of the T20I series, will be played on Tuesday. Both teams will be looking for a victory in this match, as if Afghanistan manage to defeat India, it will help them to get a chance to win the series. On the other hand, the Indian team will also try to seal the series with the second win in the series.

Varun Chakaravarthy faces injury scare ahead of 2nd Afghanistan T20I

However, ahead of the second T20I against Afghanistan, the Indian team suffered a major blow as the star Indian player, who is known for his brilliant bowling performance and wicket-taking ability, Varun Chakaravarthy, reportedly suffered an injury, after the first T20I clash of the series.

A few months back, Varun Chakaravarthy was dealing with his foot injury while playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. However, he continued to play for the Kolkata Knight Riders throughout the tournament. He missed the T20I series against Ireland as he underwent rehab at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Varun Chakaravarthy opens up on injuries after Afghanistan T20I

He made his return to the team, during the T20I series against England. But, got ruled out after the third match due to a hamstring injury, and returned to the CoE.

The injury may have been noticed only after the T20I, as Varun Chakaravarthy attended the post-match press conference and did not mention any injury. When asked about his recent injury record, he said that injuries are often a sign of an athlete’s hard work. “Look, injuries are very common for all sports people and it just shows that we are working, we are giving our best.”

“Sometimes, we push beyond our limits and that is when the body gives in. So, that is when we have to take a step back and work better and come back stronger,” he added.