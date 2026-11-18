Big Rankings boost for Arshdeep Singh after India-New Zealand ODI series, check his new position

Arshdeep Singh makes a big jump in ICC ODI rankings after the New Zealand series, while Rashid Khan, Matt Henry, Tom Banton, Joe Root and Shubman Gill also feature in the latest rankings update.

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Arshdeep Singh makes big jump in ICC ODI Rankings (Photo: BCCI)

Star India pacer Arshdeep Singh has made an impressive jump in the latest ICC Men’s ODI Player Rankings following his performances in the three-match series against New Zealand. The left-arm fast bowler has climbed 12 places to reach joint 19th position among ODI bowlers.

Arshdeep was among the biggest gainers in the latest rankings update, which continues to be led by Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan. His rise comes after a strong showing against New Zealand, where he played an important role with the ball.

Matt Henry And Kyle Jamieson Also Make Progress

New Zealand pacer Matt Henry has also gained ground in the latest bowling rankings. He has leaped 15 places to a share of 12th and team-mate Kyle Jamieson has also leaped 15 places to 45th.

Rashid Khan continues to hold the top position in the ODI bowling chart, staying ahead of the other leading bowlers.

The latest update takes into account the performances of the players in the recent international matches and the bowling rankings have been changed by the India-New Zealand series.

Tom Banton Enters Top 15 After Match-Winning Century

England batter Tom Banton has been one of the biggest movers in the ODI batting rankings. His rise follows a match-winning innings against Australia in the second ODI at Adelaide.

Banton scored 121 runs from 99 balls, registering his second ODI century. His knock helped England secure a series-levelling victory and earned him a jump of 34 places to a career-best 13th position in the batting rankings.

England’s Joe Root has also returned to the top 10. The experienced batter moved up two places to ninth after scoring a half-century in the same match.

India captain Shubman Gill, meanwhile, continues to occupy the No. 1 position in the ODI batting rankings.

England fast bowler Jofra Archer has also returned to the top 10 among ODI bowlers. He climbed four places to seventh after taking a wicket in each of the first two matches against Australia.

Zimbabwe Players Shine In Latest Test Rankings

The latest Test rankings update has also brought rewards for players from Zimbabwe and Afghanistan following their two-match series in Sharjah. Zimbabwe won the series 2-0, with several players making progress in the individual charts.

Fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani was the biggest gainer among Test bowlers. He moved up five places to share 16th position after taking six wickets in the second Test, which also earned him the Player of the Match award.

Zimbabwe spinner Graeme Cremer climbed six places to 65th in the bowling rankings.

Among batters, opener Innocent Kaia moved up 20 places to 50th, while experienced batter Brendan Taylor gained 40 places to reach 62nd.

Naseer Maroofkhil Makes History On Test Debut

Afghanistan all-rounder Naseer Maroofkhil also made headlines with an impressive performance on his Test debut. He scored a century and took seven wickets in the first innings of the match.

With this achievement, he became only the fourth player in men’s Test cricket to score a hundred and take seven wickets in the same match. His performance earned him a place in the Test batting rankings at 93rd position and joint 78th among bowlers.