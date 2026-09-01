BIG relief for Team India, Pakistan ahead of cricket tournament in Asian Games 2026, organisers have agreed to…

Big relief for Team India and Pakistan ahead of the Asian Games 2026. Take a look and read the full story to know all the details.

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India and Pakistan get big relief ahead of the Asian Games 2026

Teams taking part in the upcoming Asian Games have been offered hotels to stay in. However, they can also choose their own accommodation, Japan Cricket Association CEO Naoki Alex Miyaji said on Wednesday. His statement came after some top cricket teams raised concerns about the stay arrangements.

JCA CEO explains Asian Games stay plans after Teams raise concerns

At a recent Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting, some leading cricket nations spoke about problems related to the event. One of their main concerns was the hotel location, as it is around 20 km away from the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin City, Aichi Prefecture.

“The Asian Games is being organised by the organising committee Aichi-Nagoya Games Organizing Committee (AINAGOC) in collaboration with the ACC under the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA),” Miyaji told PTI in an interview.

“The JCA has provided support in some areas but is not directly involved so I am no able to directly answer all of your questions. What I can say is that all parties are working hard to ensure the success of Cricket in the Asian Games,” he said.

“I can also assure you that the ACC have been discussing accommodation options with AINAGOC for a long time. The participating teams in cricket are being offered hotel accommodation,” Miyaji said.

Teams can choose own stay as Miyaji clears Washroom concerns

The Asian Games will start on September 17. Miyaji also explained the situation. “Many other sports are being accommodated in much more limited facilities such as a cruise ship or container hotels. The teams are free to arrange their own accommodation if they chose to do so,” he said.

He also cleared the doubts over reports that the team washrooms are at least 500 metres away from the playing area. “Please note that toilets will be available within the player area. There are both temporary and permanent facilities at the venue. The facilities on the ground are temporary, but AINAGOC have worked very closely with the ACC for over a year now to ensure that the best facilities are provided within the limited timeline and facility restrictions.”