Big setback for CSK ahead of IPL 2027: Young star Ayush Mhatre ruled out for 3 months after hamstring surgery

CSK batter Ayush Mhatre undergoes right hamstring surgery in Mumbai, ruled out for 2-3 months after Grade 4 tear in Ranji Trophy. Big blow before IPL 2027.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/big-setback-for-csk-ahead-of-ipl-2027-young-star-ayush-mhatre-ruled-out-for-3-months-after-hamstring-surgery-8538447/ Copy

Ayush Mhatre undergoes hamstring surgery (Photo: IANS)

Chennai Super Kings have received a setback ahead of IPL 2027, with young batter Ayush Mhatre expected to remain out of action for two to three months following surgery on his right hamstring. The 19-year-old underwent the procedure in Mumbai after suffering a serious injury during Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy campaign.

Mhatre picked up a Grade 4 tear while running between the wickets on October 11, during Mumbai’s opening Ranji Trophy match against Chandigarh. The injury came just as he was returning to competitive cricket after spending three months recovering from an earlier hamstring problem.

Ayush Mhatre undergoes successful hamstring surgery

A BCCI source confirmed that Mhatre underwent surgery at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai on Thursday. The procedure was performed by Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, and the young batter has started his recovery.

“Ayush Mhatre underwent right hamstring surgery yesterday (on Thursday) at the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai, performed by Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala,” a BCCI source told PTI.

The source also provided an update on his condition, saying the surgery had gone well and that Mhatre had already started walking with crutches.

“He is currently recovering well and is expected to take approximately 2-3 months to make a full recovery and return to competitive cricket. The surgery was successful and as of Friday morning, Ayush even started walking slowly with crutches,” the source added.

Another injury setback for the young CSK batter

This is Mhatre’s second major hamstring injury in 2026. He first injured his left hamstring while playing for Chennai Super Kings against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 18 during IPL 2026. That injury forced him to miss the remainder of the tournament.

Following the setback, Mhatre spent three months at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, where he underwent treatment and rehabilitation. He returned to action for Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy opener but suffered a fresh injury, this time to his right hamstring.

The latest setback raises questions about his availability for the upcoming domestic fixtures and his preparation for the next IPL season.

Mumbai also face selection concerns

Mhatre’s absence has created another challenge for Mumbai, who have had to adjust their opening combination early in the Ranji Trophy season. He had opened alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal against Chandigarh, but the team used Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Divyaansh Saxena at the top in their away match against Himachal Pradesh, with Jaiswal away on national duty.

Mhatre has emerged as one of India’s promising young batters and also captained the country to the Under-19 World Cup title. His focus will now be on completing rehabilitation and returning to full fitness.

With IPL 2027 still months away, CSK will hope the youngster recovers well and is available for the next season.