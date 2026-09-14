Big trouble for THIS Indian star after Women’s Asia Cup 2026 as she faces…

The star Indian player finds herself in big trouble after the Indian team won the Women's Asia Cup 2026. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Star Indian player fined 10 per cent of her match fee

Team India played the final of the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 against Sri Lanka, where they showcased a brilliant performance, which helped them not only to defeat their rivals, it also led them to the title triumph of the tournament.

After the match, the star Indian player, who delivered an exceptional performance for the Indian team in the Women’s Asia Cup 2026, finds herself in trouble. We are discussing Kranti Gaud.

Kranti Gaud fined 10 per cent and handed one demerit point after dismissing Imesha Dulani

Team India’s key player, Kranti Gaud, has been fined 10 per cent of her match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the Women’s Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka in Dubai on Sunday.

A star Indian player was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Players Support Personnel, which means, “using language, actions or gestures which disparage, or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match.”

This thing also caused her one demerit point, which was added to the disciplinary record of Kranti Gaud. Speaking about the incident, it happened in the first over of Sri Lanka’s innings, when she dismissed Sri Lanka’s star batter and opening pair Imesha Dulani and showed her the direction of the pavilion.

Kranti Gaud accepts sanction as India win Asia Cup final by 72 runs

Kranti Gaud also admitted the offense and accepted the sanction proposed by Supriya Rani Das by match referee Supriya Rani Das, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Saleema Imtiaz and Shathira Jakir Jesy, along with third umpire Rokeya Sultana and fourth umpire Humaira Farah, reported the offence.

For a Level 1 breach, a player can receive an official warning, a fine of up to 50 per cent of the match fee, and one or two demerit points.

In the Asia Cup Final, India beat Sri Lanka by 72 runs to win the title for a record eighth time.