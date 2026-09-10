THIS star player from Preity Zinta’s PBKS replaces Harshit Rana for Afghanistan T20s and Asian Games 2026, Jasprit Bumrah cleared

Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar and Nitish Kumar Reddy have been cleared to return to Team India squad for Afghanistan T20 matches as well as Asian Games 2026.

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Harshit Rana will miss Afghanistan T20 series as well as Asian Games 2026. (Photo: IANS)

India vs Afghanistan 2026 T20: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officially announced that Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Harshit Rana has been ruled out of upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan and the Asian Games 2026 campaign in Japan as well. The selectors have named Vidarbha and Punjab Kings pacer Yash Thakur as replacement in both of these campaigns.

But there was good news for Shreyas Iyer’s Team India as the trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar and Nitish Kumar Reddy have been cleared both Afghanistan series as well as the Asian Games after recovering from injuries.

“The men’s Selection Committee has named Yash Thakur as a replacement for Harshit Rana in India’s squads for the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan and the 2026 Asian Games. The fast bowler was progressing well during his rehab at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE). He sustained a rectus femoris strain while bowling during a match simulation on September 7 and has subsequently been ruled out,” a BCCI statement read.

Yash, who was retained for Rs 1.6 crore by Preity Zinta’s Punjab Kings ahead of IPL 2026, recently made his T20I debut during India’s tour of Zimbabwe in July. He played two matches and took four wickets in the series. He has featured in 50 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy matches, picking up 81 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 7.04.

News Yash Thakur replaces Harshit Rana in India’s T20Is squads for Afghanistan T20Is & Asian Games More Details ▶️ https://t.co/qh86ExSbgB #TeamIndia | #AFGvIND | #AsianGames — BCCI (@BCCI) September 10, 2026

Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar cleared to play

Mumbai Indians pacer Bumrah has been out of action since the ODI series against England in July this year. Bumrah has been recovering from knee injury that he suffered in the second ODI of the series.

The star India cricketer is expected to make his comeback in the three-match T20I series beginning at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday. Bumrah is expected to be preserved for ODIs and Tests only in the lead up to the 2027 ODI World Cup but the selectors are keen to test his match fitness in the shorter format of the game.

Gujarat Titans all-rounder Washington Sundar has also been out of action since the England ODI series with a hamstring injury. Sundar cleared a fitness test at the Centre of Excellence (CoE) and will be expected to return to the Indian playing 11.

Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has also got the go-ahead to return to the Indian squad after getting injured in the ODI series against Afghanistan earlier this year in June.

India’s updated squad for Afghanistan T20Is: Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma (VC), Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Yash Thakur

India squad for the 2026 Asian Games: Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (VC), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yash Thakur