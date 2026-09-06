Brian Lara backs THIS Pakistan legend, calls for proper medical care, his name is…

Brain Lara backs this Pakistan legend and calls for proper medical care, urging respect and dignity for the former Pakistan captain. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Brian Lara backs Pakistan legendary player

West Indies legend Brian Lara has joined several former cricketers in asking for proper medical care for former Pakistan captain and Prime Minister Imran Khan. Lara spoke about the matter on Saturday and said Imran should be treated with care, respect and humanity.

Brian Lara calls for independent medical care for Imran Khan

In an Instagram post, Lara said he was shocked to see that the former Pakistan captain was not getting proper care. He also called for Imran to receive good and independent medical treatment. Imran, 73, has been in Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi since 2023 after being convicted in corruption cases. His health has become a concern for his family and several former cricketers from around the world.

“Imran Khan and I only crossed paths on the field a handful of times, but the respect I have for him was instant and lasting,” Lara wrote in a post shared on social media.

“I am struggling to understand how someone who was once a beacon of hope, pride and inspiration for his country, at the height of his sporting career, could now find himself in a situation where he is not being cared for and treated with the compassion and dignity he deserves.”

“I stand with my fellow former captains in asking that he receive proper, independent medical care and the dignity every human being deserves. This isn’t politics. It’s basic humanity for a legend of our game.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brian Lara (@brianlaraofficial)

Lara also has a connection with Imran from his playing days. He faced the former Pakistan all-rounder in four international matches when the West Indies toured Pakistan in 1990.

Several other big names from cricket have also spoken about Imran’s medical care. Former India stars Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev, along with former Australia captain Greg Chappell, have asked for proper treatment for Imran. Australia captain Pat Cummins has also said that the former Pakistan captain should be treated with dignity.

The matter gained more attention after Imran’s sons, Sulaiman and Kasim, spoke to former England captain Michael Atherton during Sky Sports’ coverage of the second Test between England and Pakistan at Lord’s.

The interview took place during the lunch break. Imran’s sons used the opportunity to speak about their concerns over their father’s health and safety.