Captain Shreyas Iyer opens up on frequent injuries, backs India’s bench strength ahead of Afghanistan T20I series

India captain Shreyas Iyer backed the team’s bench strength and said injuries are part of the game ahead of the Afghanistan T20I series.

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Shreyas Iyer speaks during a press conference ahead of the first T20I between India and Afghanistan. (Photo: IANS)

India T20I captain Shreyas Iyer believes injuries may affect the team’s combination, but he has full faith in the players waiting for their opportunity. With India set to begin their three-match T20I series against Afghanistan on Sunday, Iyer said the replacements are equally important and capable of making an impact.

India have dealt with several injury concerns across formats in recent months. A number of key players have spent time on the sidelines, forcing the team management to make changes to its plans and combinations.

However, Iyer feels injuries are part of the demands of modern cricket, especially with players involved in a packed schedule.

Iyer backs India’s backup options

The captain admitted that injuries can have an effect on the team’s combination, but he does not see the replacements as a major concern.

“And talking about the combination, I feel that it certainly impacts the combination, but we know how all the players are. Even if there is a backup, he is equally important for the team and we know that they can deliver as well,” Iyer said while speaking at the pre-match press conference.

Iyer’s comments come at a time when India have several options available across departments. The team will hope that its bench strength can step up whenever an opportunity comes their way.

‘Players don’t get injured deliberately’: Iyer

Iyer also defended players dealing with injuries and said they should not be blamed for setbacks that happen while they are giving their best for the team.

“It isn’t frustrating. We need to understand, first of all, the number of matches a player is playing continuously, rigorously. He is prone to getting injured in some way or the other because the intensity is pretty high,” Iyer said.

He further explained that injuries are not something players choose and often happen because of the effort they put into their performances.

“And then we also need to understand that not every player thinks of getting injured deliberately. It’s because they are putting in efforts for the team and if that effort turns out to be on the negative side, you cannot control it,” Iyer added.

Iyer talks about Bumrah’s return

India also have a major boost with Jasprit Bumrah returning from injury. Iyer revealed that he spoke to the senior pacer and said Bumrah is eager to make a strong contribution.

“Definitely, I interacted with him yesterday and he is in that mindset where he wants to come and perform for the team and see to it that we win championships,” Iyer said.

Bumrah’s return will add experience and strength to India’s bowling attack as they prepare for the Afghanistan series.

Three openers, one selection call

India also face an interesting decision at the top of the batting order, with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma all available.

Iyer believes having three quality opening options is a positive problem for the team. The captain stressed that whoever gets the opportunity will have the backing of the entire side.

With the first T20I against Afghanistan scheduled for September 13, India will now look to find the right combination while making full use of their strong squad.