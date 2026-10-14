Cheteshwar Pujara dissects why Sanju Samson got out cheaply in third T20I – Here is what he said

Cheteshwar Pujara stated that Sanju Samson should have spent some more time trying to understand the surface

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India's Sanju Samson plays a shot during the second T20I match between India and West Indies at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi, Jharkhand, on Friday, October 09, 2026. (Photo: IANS) India's Sanju Samson plays a shot during the second T20I match between India and West Indies at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi, Jharkhand, on Friday, October 09, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Former India batter Cheteshwar Pujara spoke in depth about why wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson was not able to go big in the third of a five-match T20I series against the West Indies. Samson, who was controversially dropped from the T20I side earlier this summer during the tour of England, has had a mix outing in the on-going series so far.

In the series opener, Samson had a score of 11 and in the second, the right-hand batter smashed 82 off 41 but India eventually lost the match by six wickets. Two days ago, in the decisive third T20I, Samson folded for just 11 off 9 at Lucknow.

Samson got a bit too excited and tried to play the pull shot but ended up splicing the ball back to the hands of Akeal Hosein who registered his 100th T20I wicket in the form of the Indian wicket-keeper.

Though it didn’t affect the result that much as India registered an eight-wicket win and gained a 2-1 lead in the series but Sanju Samson’s inconsistent run of form continued.

After India’s win, Cheteshwar Pujara spoke about Sanju Samson’s dismissal, claiming that the Kerala-born cricketer should have taken some more time to settle and understand the nature of the surface at Lucknow.

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Pujara also acknowledged the fact that Samson was forced to accelerate since Abhishek Sharma was also taking his time and that’s why the wicket eventually came through.

“He should have understood the wicket a little more. The phase had become like that because Abhishek was also taking a little time. So Sanju didn’t have that option. He had to accelerate a little early, and that’s why that error happened,” Cheteshwar Pujara said on JioStar’s show Game Plan.

The former Test batter also praised the delivery from Akeal Hosein but felt that Sanju Samson could have turned out better had he taken some time. “The bat turned in his hands. The ball was definitely good, there is no doubt about that, but I still felt that he might have batted better had he gotten a little more time,” Pujara concluded.

When is the fourth T20I taking place?

West Indies will find themselves in a do-or-die situation in the crucial fourth T20I later today at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The visitors are behind by 2-1 and another loss would hand India an unassailable 3-1 lead.

The fourth T20I will start from 7:30 PM (IST) onwards and live broadcasting will be available on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network.