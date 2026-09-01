Cheteshwar Pujara picks THIS star over MS Dhoni in his Best playing 11, his name is…

Former Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara picked a star player over MS Dhoni in his best playing XI. Take a look and read the full story to know his squad.

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Cheteshwar Pujara picks his best playing XI

Former Indian cricketer and legendary test player, Cheteshwar Pujara recently opened up about the best playing XI for him. Pujara included all the former Indian stars in his squad.

Dhoni, Rahane and Rohit miss out on Pujara’s playing XI

However, he shocked all the fans by not naming legendary players like MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane in his squad. These three players played a massive role for the Indian team, over the years.

It’s high-time to look at his all-time playing XI. While, speaking to Cricinfo, Cheteshwar Pujara named former stars Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag as his opening pair. Moving on, he put his name on the third spot in the playing XI.

In the fourth and fifth spot, Cheteshwar Pujara put legendary players Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli’s names. At the sixth spot, Pujara put former Indian batter, who is known for iconic innings, VVS Laxman.

The next name might surprise all the fans as he picked Rishabh Pant as the wicketkeeper in the squad. Everyone was expecting legendary player MS Dhoni’s name in the squad. As a captain and player, MS Dhoni helped the Indian side to win many crucial matches. Under his captaincy, the Men in Blue achieved many milestones and titles.

Hardik Pandya arrives as the 12th man for Pujara’s squad

Speaking about the rest of the team, Cheteshwar Pujara picked two all-rounders and classy spinners in his squad, who were also known as the dangerous duo for the Indian team. Yes, you guessed it right, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin. Both players helped Team India to clinch many matches with their impressive bowling performances and batting heroics.

Well, it’s time to know about his preferred pacers in the squad. Cheteshwar Pujara added Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami as their fast bowlers in the squad.

Not only this, Pujara also picked up a 12th man in the squad, which is Hardik Pandya. Pandya delivered glorious moments for the Indian team with all-round heroics. “Also, I’ll pick another seamer, which is Ishant Sharma at number 12. So, depending on the conditions, I might go with 3 seamers, and I haven’t added a fast-bowling all-rounder, but if the need be, I might choose Hardik somewhere in that list.”

Cheteshwar Pujara’s Playing 11: Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag, Cheteshwar Pujara, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, VVS Laxman, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.