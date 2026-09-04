Chief selector Ajit Agarkar’s position in danger after his absence from BCCI review meeting

Big trouble for BCCI Chief selector Ajit Agarkar as his absence from the review meeting created a massive buzz. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Big trouble for Ajit Agarkar's BCCI future

The Indian team is going to play their next T20I series against Afghanistan, which will began from September 13 to 17th. This clash will be important for the hosts as they played their last T20I series against Zimbabwe in July.

Ahead of the T20I series against Afghanistan, The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI’s) chief selector of the senior men’s cricket selection committee, Ajit Agarkar, was missing from the BCCI’s all-important review meeting, which was held on September 3 in Mumbai.

Ajit Agarkar’s contract extension remains unclear after absence from key meeting

His absence from the important meetings created more buzz and speculation around his tenure. There were many reports escalated in past days regarding whether his tenure will extend or not.

Still, there is no confirmation about the extension of his contract as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI’s) chief selector. However, the one piece of information about his contract is clear that it ends in September.

Ajit Agarkar was handed his duties in July 2023. During his tenure, he handled and took some important steps as he was a selector of the Team India’s ODI World Cup 2023 squad. Not only this, he played a major part in making Team India winner of the 2024 and 2026 T20 World Cups and the 2025 Champions Trophy as well.

Many top decision-makers were present at the meetings, like team head coach Gautam Gambhir, Centre of Excellence chief VVS Laxman and both captains Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer.

BCCI explains Ajit Agarkar’s absence, contract extension not discussed

Well, if we discuss why Ajit Agarkar was not in the meeting. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia opened up about his absence from the important meeting and claimed that he was not in Mumbai and the meeting was called on short notice.

“He was out of station. He could not be part of the meeting. This meeting was called on short notice. He was not in town. He was in such an area, where he could not join online despite his best efforts.”

Saikia also said that there was no discussion about extending Ajit Agarkar’s contract during the meeting.

He added that the main focus was on the team’s poor results in the England and Sri Lanka series. The meeting also discussed plans for the team’s future and preparations for the 2027 World Cup.